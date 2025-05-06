403
Roadside Bomb Leaves 5 Paramilitary Force Members Dead in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least five members of a paramilitary force lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries when a roadside bomb detonated near a security convoy in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to security sources.
The blast occurred around 11:45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) in the Kachhi district. Sources speaking anonymously to a news agency stated that an improvised explosive device hit a Frontier Corps convoy.
Officials verified that "The convoy, comprising six vehicles, was on a routine movement when the explosion took place, resulting in the deaths and injuries."
Following the attack, security forces sealed off the area and initiated a search operation to locate those responsible.
The injured individuals were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, and several are reportedly in critical condition.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing. However, local security sources indicated that the Balochistan Liberation Army-Azad faction (BLA-A) has a significant presence in the area, and several other smaller armed groups are also believed to be active nearby.
