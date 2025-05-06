Krystal Biotech Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|($ in millions)
|FY 2025 Guidance
|Non-GAAP Research and Development (“R&D”) and Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expense(1)
|$150.0 - $175.0
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for additional information. Non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense guidance does not include stock-based compensation as we are currently unable to confidently estimate Full Year 2025 stock-based compensation expense. As such, we have not provided a reconciliation from forecasted non-GAAP to forecasted GAAP combined R&D and SG&A Expense in the above. This could materially affect the calculation of forward-looking GAAP combined R&D and SG&A Expense as it is inherently uncertain.
About VYJUVEK
VYJUVEK is a non-invasive, topical, redosable gene therapy designed to deliver two copies of the COL7A1 gene when applied directly to DEB wounds. VYJUVEK was designed to treat DEB at the molecular level by providing the patient's skin cells the template to make normal COL7 protein, thereby addressing the fundamental disease-causing mechanism. VYJUVEK is approved in the United States and Europe.
U.S. INDICATION
VYJUVEK is a herpes-simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of wounds in patients six months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa with mutation(s) in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1) gene.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Adverse Reactions
The most common adverse drug reactions (incidence >5%) were itching, chills, redness, rash, cough, and runny nose. These are not all the possible side effects with VYJUVEK. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Krystal Biotech, Inc. at 1-844-557-9782 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or .
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
VYJUVEK gel must be applied by a healthcare provider.
After treatment, patients and caregivers should be careful not to touch treated wounds and dressings for 24 hours.
Wash hands and wear protective gloves when changing wound dressings. Disinfect bandages from the first dressing change with a virucidal agent, and dispose of the disinfected bandages in a separate sealed plastic bag in household waste. Dispose of the subsequent used dressings in a sealed plastic bag in household waste.
Patients should avoid touching or scratching wound sites or wound dressings.
In the event of an accidental exposure flush with clean water for at least 15 minutes.
For more information, see full U.S. Prescribing Information .
About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company's first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first genetic medicine approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit and follow @KrystalBiotech on href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">LinkedI and X (formerly Twitter).
About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.
Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene delivery platform to develop products to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging and/or damaged skin. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc. or Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., including statements about the commercial launch of VYJUVEK in the United States; the commercial launch of VYJUVEK in the EU, including the expectation of the first European launch in Germany in mid-2025; potential marketing authorization for B-VEC in Japan, including timing of regulatory approval; the timing regarding reporting interim molecular data from Cohort 3 of the Company's KB407 clinical trial; the timing regarding reporting results from Cohort 2 and Cohort 3 of the Company's KB408 clinical trial; dosing the first patient in the registrational KB803 Phase 3 IOLITE study later this month; the estimated prevalence of neurotrophic keratitis; the potential of KB801 to significantly reduce the treatment burden for patients while also maintaining more consistent NGF levels in the front of the eye; timing regarding dosing the first patient in EMERALD-1, the Company's randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 1/2 study evaluating KB801 in moderate-to-severe NK patients; the timing of scale development and enrolling the first subject in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating KB301; the timing of reporting top-line results from Jeune Aesthetics' KB304 study; the timing of initiation of the Phase 2 portion of the KB105 Phase 1/2 study; the potential of the Company's HSV-1 based gene delivery platform; and other statements containing the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“likely,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; the availability or commercial potential of VYJUVEK or product candidates; and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes forward-looking combined R&D and SG&A expense guidance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to R&D and SG&A expense or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense as GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense excluding stock-based compensation. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definition of non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by competitors because not all companies calculate this non-GAAP financial measure in the same manner. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it considers this measure to be an important supplemental measure and believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Management believes that investors' understanding of the Company's performance is enhanced by including this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing the Company's ongoing results of operations. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget and financial projections; to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies; and to evaluate the Company's capacity to expand its business. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for R&D and SG&A expense or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense to forecasted GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate the reconciling item, stock-based compensation expenses, with confidence. This item, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense, is inherently uncertain and depends on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Balance sheet data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|308,770
|$
|344,865
|Short-term investments
|308,076
|252,652
|Long-term investments
|148,472
|152,114
|Total assets
|1,074,416
|1,055,838
|Total liabilities
|89,742
|109,458
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|984,674
|$
|946,380
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Revenue
|Product revenue, net
|$
|88,183
|$
|45,250
|$
|42,933
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|5,028
|2,419
|2,609
|Research and development
|14,255
|10,957
|3,298
|Selling, general, and administrative
|32,723
|26,058
|6,665
|Litigation settlement
|-
|12,500
|(12,500
|)
|Total operating expenses
|52,006
|51,934
|72
|Income (loss) from operations
|36,177
|(6,684
|)
|42,861
|Other income
|Interest and other income, net
|7,420
|7,616
|(196
|)
|Income before income taxes
|43,597
|932
|42,665
|Income tax expense
|(7,864
|)
|-
|(7,864
|)
|Net income
|$
|35,733
|$
|932
|$
|34,801
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.03
|Diluted
|$
|1.20
|$
|0.03
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|28,815
|28,295
|Diluted
|29,871
|29,291
