Automation Workz Creates Tech Skill Coaching To Solve The AI Workforce Readiness Crisis

- World Economic Forum, 2020, Upskilling for Shared ProsperityDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI is no longer just a buzzword-it's the driving force behind a new industrial revolution. But as artificial intelligence transforms every sector, one major problem looms large: the workforce isn't ready. Companies are investing in AI tools, but employees often lack the skills and confidence to use them effectively.That's where Tech Skill Coaching comes in. Designed by Automation Workz, this revolutionary approach bridges the gap between human talent and AI advancement, preparing workers-not replacing them-for the future of work. Tech Skill Coaching is the key to solving the AI readiness crisis in today's workforce.THE AI DILEMMA: INNOVATION WITHOUT INTEGRATIONBusinesses are racing to integrate AI into everything from customer service to supply chains. But while machines are evolving, people are falling behind.According to McKinsey & Company, nearly 50% of work activities could be automated using current technology. Yet most organizations struggle to roll out AI effectively because employees don't fully understand the tools-or trust them.This lack of readiness leads to:●Resistance to AI tools●Poor adoption of automation systems●Low ROI on tech investments●Frustrated employees who feel left behindWithout proper skill development and mindset coaching, even the best AI initiatives can collapse under the weight of human hesitation.TECH SKILL COACHING: A HUMAN-CENTERED SOLUTIONTech Skill Coaching is a structured, mentor-led approach that trains individuals to build, apply, and adapt digital competencies in real-world environments.Unlike traditional training that focuses on theory, Tech Skill Coaching emphasizes:●Practical engagement with AI and digital tools●Strength-based coaching via the SenseiiWyze platform●Real-world projects that mimic AI-integrated workflows●Ongoing feedback and support from experienced coachesThis approach helps employees understand, trust, and utilize AI as part of their daily responsibilities-not as a threat to their job, but as a tool to enhance their performance.COACHING BUILDS CONFIDENCE IN AN AI WORLDFear of AI often stems from uncertainty-about job security, skill relevance, and the ability to adapt. Tech Skill Coaching addresses that fear by giving workers:Clear knowledge of how AI works in their roleHands-on practice using AI-powered systemsSupport to ask questions, make mistakes, and growA career path aligned with tech trends, not threatened by themWhen employees feel supported and empowered, they're far more likely to embrace AI-and even lead innovation within their teams.REAL IMPACT: FROM TECH NOVICE TO CYBERSECURITY PROThe story of Donavan, a former homeless man turned high-performing tech support worker, illustrates the power of coaching. With guidance from Automation Workz, he earned three certifications, landed a $7/hour raise, and is now progressing through a cybersecurity ops program.His transformation shows what's possible when people are coached, not just trained, into the digital economy. Watch his story here.COMPANIES WIN, TOOAI readiness isn't just about helping workers-it's a business imperative. Companies that implement Tech Skill Coaching benefit from:Reduced tech adoption failuresHigher employee engagement and productivityImproved retention and internal promotion ratesGreater ROI on AI and automation investmentsAccording to LinkedIn Learning, companies using tech skilling coaching see 10X return on training investments. And IBM reports tech skill coaching leads to 58% higher retention-a critical metric in fast-changing industries.FINAL THOUGHTS: TECH + COACHING = FUTURE-PROOF TALENTThe AI revolution demands a new kind of employee-one who can learn fast, adapt quickly, and work alongside intelligent systems. But that kind of workforce doesn't happen overnight. It takes coaching. It takes vision. It takes investment in people. Tech Skill Coaching is Automation Workz's answer to the AI workforce readiness crisis-and it's changing lives and companies alike.Let Automation Workz help you prepare your team for an AI-powered future with purpose. Schedule a Coaching Strategy Session.Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO, Automation Workz, a workforce transformation firm that provides tech skill coaching to executive leaders and front-liners to increase productivity and profitability. Tech certification specialties are AI & Data Analytics, cybersecurity ops, network engineering, and Internet of Things. While testing its secret weapon, SenseiiWyze, its AI-powered tech skill coach, Automation Workz landed on the 2022 and 2023 Intelligent list of the Top 10 cybersecurity boot camps in the US. It increased front-liner (Call Center, Factory, Logistics, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail) training completion rates from 7.93% to 75% and average graduate annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250.

