Mock Drill: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik - Full List Of Cities To Hold Exercise On May 7 In Maharashtra

The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of 'new and complex threats' that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens,training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a 'hostile attack' and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans, a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and administrators of Union territories said.

The mock drills also include the operationalisation of hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

Here is the full list of cities in Maharashtra where the exercise will be held on Wednesday.

Mock Drill in Maharashtra

Several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai , Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad, are among the key places that will hold the Mock Drill exercise on Wednesday. These drills will be held in three categories in the state.

The first category includes the highly sensitive areas such as Mumbai, Uran, where the JNPT port is located, and Tarapur , which is the site of a nuclear facility.

The category two includes major cities like Pune, Nashik, Thane , Sinnar, Thal Vaishet and Pimpiri-Chinchwad.

Category three includes Aurangabad, Bhusawal, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg cities.

What the mock drill on May 7 means for the public?

Basically the idea behind the mock drill is to prepare citizens for any war like situation. It is not a sign of panic. The drill allows both the authorities and the public to understand their roles better. Officials are expected to assess the outcome and make improvements if needed.

What will happen on May 7?

On May 7, the drills will be carried out across officially notified Civil Defence districts in coordination with district authorities. Participants will include Civil Defence wardens, Home Guards,National Cadet Corps (NCC ), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members, and students from schools and colleges.

What are India's Civil Defence districts?

The MHA order says that the drill will be carried out in Civil Defence districts -designated areas for organising and executing emergency response strategies. Thesedistricts play a crucial role in training volunteers, managing local responses, and ensuring seamless coordination among civilian and security forces during crises.

Mock drill exercise is not necessarily indicative of an imminent conflict. It's longstanding framework under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968 - regulations dating back to the Cold War era. The relevance this time is hostilities between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack.

Civil Defence districts are designated regions where the government exercises and implements civil defence programs. These districts serve as administrative and operational hubs for preparedness activities in case of emergencies like wars, air raids, missile strikes, or large-scale terror attacks.

