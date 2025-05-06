403
China, European Parliament Agree to Full Resumption of Exchanges
(MENAFN) China and the European Parliament have mutually agreed to lift all restrictions on their exchanges, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out that relations between the Chinese and European legislative branches had experienced setbacks in recent years, citing well-understood reasons for the challenges.
Lin stated that both China and the EU now recognize the significant importance of strengthening dialogue and cooperation.
"We believe and expect that with the full resumption of exchanges between the legislative bodies of China and the EU, the two sides will deepen communication and understanding, which will inject new impetus into the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations," Lin concluded.
