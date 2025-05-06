403
Malaysia: Talks With GCC Continues On Free Trade Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (KUNA) -- Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's Prime Minister, affirmed on Tuesday that talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will continue on the free trade to reach a suitable deal for both sides.
This came during Ibrahim's meeting with the Bahraini delegation headed Minister of Sustainable Development Noor Al-Khulaif and Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Fakhro at his office in the administrative capital Putrajaya.
In a statement after the meeting, Ibrahim pointed out that the agreement would reflect the joint desire between Malaysia and the GCC to deepen commercial partnership and expand economic horizons.
Cooperation between Malaysia and the GCC dated back to a framework agreement in 2006, which aimed at boosting commercial, investment, and technical cooperation.
The framework agreement launched negotiations on free trade, which officially began in 2011.
Though negotiations did not reach a final resolution, recent years saw diplomatic movements in recent years to deepen Asian-GCC partnership especially within energy, investments, and sustainable development.
On cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain, he affirmed his country's eagerness to boost cooperation with Bahrain not only through commerce but also as a strategic partner in sustainable development based on diversity and creativity.
Both Malaysia and Bahrain had built solid ground for strong commercial relations and it could expand to only include cooperation with the energy and food sectors, but also electronic components, green technology, and more.
Malaysia is scheduled to host two meetings one between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and GCC leaders and other gathering ASEAN countries, GCC and China between May, which coincides with the 46th ASEAN Summit. (end)
