UAE Designer Exhibition At Dubai Design Week Wins 'Best Incubator' At 2025 Monocle Design Awards - A Milestone Achievement Celebrating The UAE's Creative Talent

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Design Week, held in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3) and supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is proud to announce that the UAE Designer Exhibition, presented at Downtown Design last year, has been awarded the 'Best Incubator' accolade at the 2025 Monocle Design Awards.

The Monocle Design Awards, presented by premium global brand Monocle, celebrate the most impactful and inspiring work shaping our world today, and reinforces Dubai's position as a global centre for creativity and innovation, and a vital hub for nurturing emerging talent.

Curated by Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, the fifth edition of the UAE Designer Exhibition showcased a diverse collection of innovative furniture and products by more than 30 emerging Emirati and UAE-based designers. Presented within Downtown Design, the region's leading contemporary design fair and anchor event of Dubai Design Week, the exhibition continues to provide an essential platform for local talent to gain visibility, connect with the wider industry, and shape the creative dialogue.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, commented: 'At d3, we are proud to be at the heart of Dubai's thriving creative economy, fostering an environment where emerging talent can flourish and global connections are made. The UAE Designer Exhibition exemplifies how our strategic partnerships empower the next generation of homegrown designers to transform ideas into impact. This recognition by Monocle is a reflection of the innovative spirit that drives Dubai's creative industries forward.'

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised that Dubai's unique forward-looking vision has transformed it into a hub for innovative initiatives and outstanding talent in the design sector. She said: 'The UAE Designer Exhibition is an innovative platform that highlights the importance and role of design in enhancing quality of life, expanding creative horizons, and inspiring innovation. It also sheds light on the visionary contributions of designers towards the future of design, reflecting Dubai's leadership and status as the first city in the Middle East to be recognised as a Creative City of Design by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Winning the Monocle award is a testament to Dubai Culture's efforts in supporting Emirati and UAE-based designers and talents, providing a sustainable creative ecosystem that empowers them and contributes to advancing this vital sector, further strengthening Dubai's position as a global capital of the creative economy.'

The UAE Designer Exhibition is supported by Dubai Culture, as part of Dubai Design Week's annual programme, in strategic partnership with d3, and managed by the Art Dubai Group.

The accolade marks the second consecutive year that a Dubai Design Week programme has been recognised by the Monocle Design Awards. In 2023, 'Of Palm', a pavilion designed by Emirati architect Abdalla Almulla and commissioned under Dubai Design Week's Abwab special commissions programme, was celebrated for its sustainable design approach inspired by traditional Emirati materials and techniques.