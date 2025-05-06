403
Argentine MERVAL Extends Decline As Market Drifts 27% Below January Peak
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The S&P MERVAL Index closed at 2,059,931.63 ARS on May 5, 2025, dropping 1.95% in a sixth consecutive day of losses. Argentina's benchmark stock index has shed 8.01% over the past six trading sessions, marking its longest losing streak since September 2023.
The index now sits 27.20% below its all-time high of 2,867,774.50 reached in January 2025. Market capitalization has contracted significantly, falling to 83.1 trillion ARS from 101.9 trillion ARS in January, reflecting broader economic concerns.
Yesterday's decline continues the deteriorating trend that has defined 2025 for Argentine equities. The market has lost 18.70% year-to-date, with most sectors feeling the pressure. Energy stocks have fallen 5.95%, utilities dropped 5.70%, and materials declined 5.41% in recent trading.
Healthcare remains the sole bright spot, gaining 7.06% while all other sectors struggle. Individual standouts include Celulosa Argentina , which rose 13.39% yesterday, along with Dycasa SA and Rigolleau, which gained 3.37% and 2.60% respectively.
Market valuation metrics show significant compression since January. The price-to-earnings ratio now stands at approximately 13.20, down sharply from 25.4 in January. This reflects growing investor skepticism about future earnings prospects.
Trading volumes remain solid despite the negative sentiment. The technical picture shows the MERVAL trading well below both its short and long-term moving averages, suggesting continued bearish momentum. Price action displays a clear downward channel with resistance levels holding firm.
Analysts note the market's transformation since January. The euphoria that drove the index to record highs has evaporated as investors reassess economic fundamentals. Inflationary pressures and policy uncertainty continue to weigh on market sentiment.
Trading Economics projects further weakness, forecasting the MERVAL to trade at 2,001,473.84 points by quarter's end. Their 12-month outlook appears even more pessimistic, with a target of 1,730,675.08.
Mirgor leads the companies driving recent market activity, with its share price up 3.0% over the past week and 58.7% year-over-year. Laboratorios Richmond follows with a 3.2% weekly gain and 53.3% yearly appreciation, demonstrating that selective opportunities still exist despite the broader downtrend.
The market faces crucial support levels in the days ahead. Breaching these could accelerate selling pressure and validate increasingly bearish forecasts, while holding them might signal a potential bottoming process after months of decline.
