BNP Paribas Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Partnership, Investments, And Acquisition Network Map

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover BNP Paribas's diverse financial offerings, including retail, corporate, and institutional banking solutions. The report highlights their digital transformation and innovation strategies, detailing tech initiatives, partnerships, and ICT budgets. Gain insights into BNP Paribas's tech-focused growth.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - BNP Paribas 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into BNP Paribas's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

BNP Paribas is a diversified financial group that offers a range of retail, corporate, and institutional banking solutions. Its retail banking portfolio consists of digital banking, leasing and financing, long-term corporate vehicle leasing, loans and insurance solutions, savings and investment products, and deposit services and payment cards. It also provides asset and wealth management, private banking, real estate services, cash management, and factoring solutions.

The group's corporate and institutional banking solutions include securities services, capital markets, financing, treasury solutions, structured finance, derivatives, risk management solutions, and financial advice. It operates through three business segments Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB); and Investment & Protection Services (IPS). BNP Paribas has presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

The report provides information and insights into BNP Paribas' tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into BNP Paribas' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

Company Coverage:



Orange SA

QuantumStreet AI

Mistral AI

Amelia

Qraft Technologies

Lemonade

Clarity AI

Worldline

Bloomberg

ipushpull

J.P. Morgan

IBM

Oracle

SimCorp

Kyndryl

Clearwater Analytics

Zuora

Moody's Analytics

Comarch

Ant International

PingPong

Visa

Serrala

Token

Experian

Libeo

METACO

InvestCloud

Temenos

BlackRock

Qover

FIS

Hokodo

Housing Anywhere

MICA

Previa Medical

SAS ITK

VaultSpeed

Currencycloud

Saagie

Instant System

Citalid

AugmentedCISO

Secure-IC

Fnality

Carbonplace

Contour

HQLAx

Surgar

FIA Tech

Acin

Autenti

Saphyre

Proxymity

Rewire

Alviere

InsuranceDekho

Neptune Networks

Tink

eCential Robotics

Metron

Kantox FLOA

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900