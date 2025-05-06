BNP Paribas Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Partnership, Investments, And Acquisition Network Map
The report provides insights into BNP Paribas's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
BNP Paribas is a diversified financial group that offers a range of retail, corporate, and institutional banking solutions. Its retail banking portfolio consists of digital banking, leasing and financing, long-term corporate vehicle leasing, loans and insurance solutions, savings and investment products, and deposit services and payment cards. It also provides asset and wealth management, private banking, real estate services, cash management, and factoring solutions.
The group's corporate and institutional banking solutions include securities services, capital markets, financing, treasury solutions, structured finance, derivatives, risk management solutions, and financial advice. It operates through three business segments Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB); and Investment & Protection Services (IPS). BNP Paribas has presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.
The report provides information and insights into BNP Paribas' tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
- Gain insights into BNP Paribas' tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisition Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
- Orange SA QuantumStreet AI Mistral AI Amelia Qraft Technologies Lemonade Clarity AI Worldline Bloomberg ipushpull J.P. Morgan IBM Oracle SimCorp Kyndryl Clearwater Analytics Zuora Moody's Analytics Comarch Ant International PingPong Visa Serrala Token Experian Libeo METACO InvestCloud Temenos BlackRock Qover FIS Hokodo Housing Anywhere MICA Previa Medical SAS ITK VaultSpeed Currencycloud Saagie Instant System Citalid AugmentedCISO Secure-IC Fnality Carbonplace Contour HQLAx Surgar FIA Tech Acin Autenti Saphyre Proxymity Rewire Alviere InsuranceDekho Neptune Networks Tink eCential Robotics Metron Kantox FLOA
