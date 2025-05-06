Indie Techno-Thriller 'Whisper Breach' To Premiere May 15 In Calabasas With Simultaneous Vimeo On Demand Release

AI has a dark side...

Kent and Sandy stalk their prey

"Get Whisper Breach onto that makeshift server at Vandenberg"

Craig Cockerill's debut feature "Whisper Breach," a rogue AI thriller, premieres May 15 in Calabasas (invite-only) in association with Malibu Film Society.

- Jolly Moel, Screencritix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whisper Breach, a 103‐minute independent techno‐thriller examining the rise and risks of artificial intelligence, will premiere on May 15 at Regency Calabasas Commons in partnership with the Malibu Film Society. A simultaneous global release on Vimeo On Demand ensures audiences everywhere can stream or rent the film starting that day.

Written and directed by Craig Cockerill in his feature debut, Whisper Breach stars Mike Markoff, Garon Grigsby, Chelsea Gilson, and Allan Wayne Anderson. The film features an original score by Emmy Award–winner Jeff Toyne. Early critics have awarded an average rating of 7.5 out of 10 for its underwater visuals, strong performances, and provocative themes.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk famously warned,“With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon.” According to Cockerill,“that warning haunts every frame of Whisper Breach.”

Based around the logline,“Amidst love, loss, betrayal, and greed, three best friends grapple with Whisper Breach, a powerful black‐ops AI that threatens to unravel their trust-and the world,” the story delivers a high‐stakes narrative that interrogates both human and machine motives.

Choosing Vimeo On Demand as the initial distribution platform reflects a growing trend among independent filmmakers. Its 90/10 revenue split ensures the majority of proceeds support the creators, aligning with Triple Sea Media LLC's commitment to equitable distribution. Subsequent digital distribution on AVOD and SVOD platforms-including Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube-is planned for later in 2025.

Advance screener access is available for press by request via Cinando. For screeners, full technical specs, and interview opportunities, members of the media may contact Triple Sea Media. Additional assets-including a download/embed official trailer, production and bts stills, epk document and social media links -are available at .

About Triple Sea Media LLC

Triple Sea Media LLC is a Los Angeles–based independent production company founded in 2023 to develop original, socially conscious content. Whisper Breach is the company's debut feature film.

Media Contact:

Craig Cockerill | Director, Triple Sea Media LLC

Email: ... | Phone: 818‐414‐3896

Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">whisperbreach

Craig Cockerill

Triple Sea Media LLC

+1 818-414-3896

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube



X

Other

Whisper Breach Official Trailer (all audiences)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.