Mexico Reveals Plan to Safeguard National Steel, Textile, Footwear Sectors
(MENAFN) The Mexican government announced on Monday a comprehensive strategy under its Plan Mexico initiative aimed at safeguarding and strengthening its national steel, textile, and footwear industries.
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated that the plan is designed to protect domestic production and employment, adding that the country's "Made in Mexico (Hecho en Mexico)" campaign is slated to launch in June.
Specifically addressing the steel sector, Ebrard outlined new requirements mandating that companies intending to import steel products must register with the Economy Ministry and furnish detailed information about their steel mills, irrespective of their geographical location.
Ebrard explained that these measures are intended to prevent importers from circumventing tariffs.
