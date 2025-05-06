Actress Khushbu Sundar Regains Control Of Her Hacked X Account!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Well known actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar has now managed to regain control of her X account that had been hacked last month.

Taking to her X account late on Monday night, Khushbu wrote, "Hi my dearest friends. Finally back here. After 3 weeks. Missed you all. Too many things have happened over these 3 weeks. Let's connect once again and move forward. Can't wait to share stories and hear more from you. Thank you very much for everything. Love to all."

It may be recalled that Khushbu's X account was hacked in April this year. Soon after her account got hacked, the actress took to her Instagram timeline to warn her followers about the imposters who had claimed control of her X account and for help to reclaim her account back. She wrote, "Attention, everyone! My twitter account has been hacked. If anyone knows how to retrieve it, please help me out. It's urgent! #CyberHelp #AccountRecovery #UrgentAssistance@twitter"

The actress also posted a screenshot of her profile page on X that read, "A woman of gut & grits. A woman of today for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother of two angels! BJP MLA Candidate 2021 BJP NEC #BJP4India #Modi4India."

A week later, she also posted fake posts put out by hackers using her handle on X and alerted her followers that she had nothing to do with the claims being made in the posts. She wrote,"Hackers have been using my X account for crypto currency. I have nothing to do with these and i do not support it. Hope @tncybercrimeoff looks into this immediately."

Now, three weeks after the incident, the actress has finally managed to regain control of her X account.

On the professional front, the Kushbhu's most recent production, a comedy heist drama titled 'Gangers', has released and is now running in theatres.

Khushbu's production house Avni Cinemax has presented this film, which features her husband Sundar C and comedian Vadivelu in the lead.

The film, which has been written and directed by Sundar C, has music by Sathya and cinematography by E Krishnasamy. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony. The film, which has been produced by A.C. Shanmugam, A.C.S. Arunkumar, Kushboo Sundar, hit the screens on April 24 this year.