Secretary Rubio's Meeting With King Abdullah II Of Jordan
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Gaza, as well as developments in the West Bank and Syria. The Secretary emphasized the United States’ continued interest in working together on counterterrorism and expressed appreciation for Jordan’s cooperation in advancing regional security, stability, and prosperity.
