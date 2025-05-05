ONE Gas Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Expects To Achieve The Upper Half Of 2025 Financial Guidance Declares Second Quarter Dividend
|
APPENDIX
|
|
March 31,
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
March 31,
|
76,572
|
|
20,102
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
145,320
|
|
(25,901)
|
|
$ 119,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1.98
|
|
Basic
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
135,295
|
|
132,783
|
2,493,171
|
|
6,738,620
|
|
76,572
|
57,995
|
|
20,542
|
|
78,537
|
446,807
|
|
87,981
|
|
53,624
|
Natural gas in storage
|
|
180,499
|
|
145,860
|
35,216
|
|
518
|
|
268,581
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
(31,357)
|
42,882
|
|
105,025
|
|
849,817
|
$ 8,327,240
|
|
(25,901)
|
|
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
$ 119,419
|
|
$ 99,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
888,449
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
2,132,039
|
|
238,363
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 1.98
|
|
$ 1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
60,077
|
|
56,729
|
56,243
|
|
99,009
|
|
1,458,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
467,563
|
|
118,160
|
|
1,477,461
|
APPENDIX
|
|
APPENDIX
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
$ 99,317
|
(Unaudited)
|
76,572
|
|
16,247
|
3,656
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
1,675
|
|
|
|
Materials and supplies
|
(2,700)
|
|
76,646
|
(11,089)
|
2,493,171
|
(
2,478,261
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
6,738,620
|
|
6,645,873
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
19,305
|
|
57,995
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
8,883
|
|
20,542
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
28,188
|
|
78,537
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
446,807
|
|
408,448
|
Materials and supplies
|
87,981
|
|
91,662
|
Income tax receivable
|
53,624
|
|
53,624
|
Natural gas in storage
|
68,686
|
|
161,184
|
Regulatory assets
|
36,538
|
|
101,210
|
Other current assets
|
34,414
|
|
35,216
|
Total current assets
|
756,238
|
|
929,881
|
Goodwill and other assets
|
|
|
|
Regulatory assets
|
268,581
|
|
278,006
|
Securitized intangible asset, net
|
258,257
|
|
265,951
|
Goodwill
|
157,953
|
|
157,953
|
Pension and other postemployment benefits
|
44,366
|
|
42,882
|
Other assets
|
103,225
|
|
105,025
|
Total goodwill and other assets
|
832,382
|
|
849,817
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,327,240
|
|
$ 8,425,571
|
APPENDIX
|
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
(Thousands of dollars)
|
Equity and long-term debt
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value:
authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,929,090 shares at March 31, 2025;
|
$ 599
|
|
$ 599
|
Paid-in capital
|
2,295,989
|
|
2,294,469
|
Retained earnings
|
888,449
|
|
809,606
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2)
|
|
(126)
|
Total equity
|
3,185,035
|
|
3,104,548
|
Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs
|
2,132,039
|
|
2,131,718
|
Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs
|
238,363
|
|
253,568
|
Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs
|
2,370,402
|
|
2,385,286
|
Total equity and long-term debt
|
5,555,437
|
|
5,489,834
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of other long-term debt
|
14
|
|
14
|
Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds
|
29,750
|
|
28,956
|
Notes payable
|
811,900
|
|
914,600
|
Accounts payable
|
175,898
|
|
261,321
|
Accrued taxes other than income
|
77,853
|
|
75,608
|
Regulatory liabilities
|
39,665
|
|
22,525
|
Customer deposits
|
54,923
|
|
56,243
|
Other current liabilities
|
87,395
|
|
99,009
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,277,398
|
|
1,458,276
|
Deferred credits and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
921,360
|
|
891,738
|
Regulatory liabilities
|
457,126
|
|
467,563
|
Other deferred credits
|
115,919
|
|
118,160
|
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
|
1,494,405
|
|
1,477,461
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 8,327,240
|
|
$ 8,425,571
|
APPENDIX
|
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Thousands of dollars)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 119,419
|
|
$ 99,317
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
81,704
|
|
76,572
|
Deferred income taxes
|
19,146
|
|
16,247
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
3,656
|
|
3,117
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
2,331
|
|
1,675
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(40,690)
|
|
21,684
|
Materials and supplies
|
3,681
|
|
(2,700)
|
Natural gas in storage
|
92,498
|
|
76,646
|
Asset removal costs
|
(11,089)
|
|
(12,621)
|
Accounts payable
|
(72,871)
|
|
(68,117)
|
Accrued taxes other than income
|
2,245
|
|
(4,388)
|
Customer deposits
|
(1,320)
|
|
(4,123)
|
Regulatory assets and liabilities - current
|
73,872
|
|
(58,520)
|
Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent
|
9,425
|
|
2,520
|
Other assets and liabilities - current
|
(11,650)
|
|
(39,312)
|
Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent
|
7,102
|
|
265
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
277,459
|
|
108,262
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(166,597)
|
|
(166,751)
|
Other investing expenditures
|
(2,427)
|
|
(1,259)
|
Other investing receipts
|
1,179
|
|
2,029
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(167,845)
|
|
(165,981)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net
|
(102,700)
|
|
864,900
|
Repayment of other long-term debt
|
(4)
|
|
(773,000)
|
Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds
|
(14,547)
|
|
(13,780)
|
Dividends paid
|
(40,153)
|
|
(37,336)
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation
|
(2,559)
|
|
(980)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(159,963)
|
|
39,804
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
|
(50,349)
|
|
(17,915)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
78,537
|
|
39,387
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 28,188
|
|
$ 21,472
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$ 36,268
|
|
$ 41,497
|
Cash paid (received) for state income taxes
|
$ -
|
|
$ (2,797)
|
Cash paid (received) for federal income taxes
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
KGSS-I SECURITIZATION
In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.
Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, include $11.6 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $7.8 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.8 million in net interest expense. Revenues were in line compared to the same period last year, which was offset by a $0.3 million increase in operating and amortization expense and a $0.3 million decrease in net interest expense.
The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Thousands of dollars)
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 8,883
|
|
$ 20,542
|
Accounts receivable
|
5,341
|
|
4,659
|
Securitized intangible asset, net
|
258,257
|
|
265,951
|
Total assets
|
$ 272,487
|
|
$ 291,152
|
Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds
|
29,750
|
|
28,956
|
Accounts payable
|
169
|
|
319
|
Accrued interest
|
2,494
|
|
6,568
|
Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs
|
238,363
|
|
253,568
|
Paid-in capital
|
1,680
|
|
1,681
|
Retained earnings
|
31
|
|
60
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 272,487
|
|
$ 291,152
The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Thousands of dollars)
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$ 11,637
|
|
$ 11,671
|
Operating expense
|
|
(110)
|
|
(111)
|
Amortization expense
|
|
(7,694)
|
|
(7,385)
|
Interest income
|
|
148
|
|
188
|
Interest expense
|
|
(3,944)
|
|
(4,327)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
37
|
|
36
|
Income taxes
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
Net income
|
|
$ 43
|
|
$ 36
|
APPENDIX
|
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
INFORMATION AT A GLANCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Natural gas sales
|
$
|
870.4
|
|
$
|
694.1
|
Transportation revenues
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
40.4
|
Securitization customer charges
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
11.7
|
Other revenues
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
12.1
|
Total revenues
|
|
935.2
|
|
|
758.3
|
Cost of natural gas
|
|
512.5
|
|
|
383.0
|
Operating costs
|
|
160.5
|
|
|
152.8
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
81.7
|
|
|
76.6
|
Operating income
|
$
|
180.5
|
|
$
|
145.9
|
Net income
|
$
|
119.4
|
|
$
|
99.3
|
Capital expenditures and asset removal costs
|
$
|
177.7
|
|
$
|
179.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes (Bcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
58.9
|
|
|
52.4
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
17.0
|
Other
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.1
|
Total sales volumes delivered
|
|
79.3
|
|
|
70.5
|
Transportation
|
|
65.3
|
|
|
63.4
|
Total volumes delivered
|
|
144.6
|
|
|
133.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of customers (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
2,125
|
|
|
2,110
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
165
|
|
|
165
|
Other
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
Transportation
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
Total customers
|
|
2,305
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heating Degree Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual degree days
|
|
5,513
|
|
|
4,741
|
Normal degree days
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
5,219
|
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
(9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics by State
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of customers (in thousands)
|
|
934
|
|
|
928
|
Actual degree days
|
|
1,916
|
|
|
1,681
|
Normal degree days
|
|
1,797
|
|
|
1,800
|
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
(7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kansas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of customers (in thousands)
|
|
659
|
|
|
656
|
Actual degree days
|
|
2,610
|
|
|
2,201
|
Normal degree days
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
2,460
|
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
(11) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of customers (in thousands)
|
|
712
|
|
|
706
|
Actual degree days
|
|
987
|
|
|
859
|
Normal degree days
|
|
948
|
|
|
959
|
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
(10) %
|
|
Analyst Contact:
|
Erin Dailey
918-947-7411
|
|
Media Contact:
|
Leah Harper
918-947-7123
