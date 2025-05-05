Mineralys Therapeutics To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Monday, May 12, 2025
|Monday, May 12 th @ 4:30 p.m. ET
|Domestic:
|1-800-717-1738
|International:
|1-646-307-1865
|Conference ID:
|53214
|Webcast:
|Link
A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the“News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter .
Contact:
Investor Relations
...
Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment