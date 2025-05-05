QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed its trading session on Monday, down by 43.94 points, or 0.42 percent, to stand at 10,455.70 points.

During the session, a total of 140,307,098 shares were traded, with a value of QR 356,254,482.882, resulting from the execution of 14,264 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 12 companies rise, while 32 companies' shares declined, and nine companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 614,605,438,033.592 compared to QR 616,823,654,155.312 in the previous session.