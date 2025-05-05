Government Of Telangana Partners With Godrej Capital To Boost MSME Credit Access

MENAFN - KNN India)In a strategic move to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Telangana, the state government has teamed up with Godrej Capital to enhance credit access for businesses.

As a preferred lending partner, Godrej Capital is rolling out digital-first loans designed to cater to a wide array of business needs, with a special emphasis on women-led MSMEs through its Aarohi initiative.

The key offerings for MSMEs include business loans of up to Rs 50 lakh, loan against property up to Rs 25 crore, and exclusive benefits aimed at providing quick disbursals to support growth.

Notably, Godrej Capital is offering free life insurance for one year exclusively for women-led businesses, reinforcing its commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs.

Currently, this initiative is live in several key cities, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, and Chevella. MSMEs in these regions can take advantage of this opportunity to access funding that helps fuel growth and innovation.

The collaboration between the Telangana government and Godrej Capital promises to play a pivotal role in fostering a thriving business ecosystem, with a focus on inclusive growth and financial accessibility for MSMEs across the state.

(KNN Bureau)