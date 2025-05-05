Unison Cuts Rates For Home Equity Lending To Offer Relief As Households Face Debt, Market Volatility

Unison Sharply Reduces Monthly Payments to about One-Third of Traditional Options, Providing Critical Financial Flexibility for American Families

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans face growing economic uncertainty, volatile markets, and mounting household debt, Unison Mortgage Corporation , a Unison company, today announced a significant cut in the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for its Equity Sharing Home Loan -now* as low as 5.34% for qualified borrowers-representing substantial savings compared to traditional second mortgages.

High credit card balances and early 401(k) withdrawals are becoming common coping mechanisms for U.S. households with finances stretched thin. As financial anxiety grows, many homeowners are looking for ways to unlock the value of their homes without taking on more unmanageable debt.

For homeowners feeling the squeeze of today's economic pressures, Unison's Equity Sharing Home Loan delivers unmatched affordability. For a $100,000 loan, monthly payments can be as low as $306* at a 5.34% APR, compared to $1,222 for a typical 10-year closed-end second mortgage at current market rates-a savings of nearly $10,000 annually. This innovative structure frees up cash flow for households squeezed by inflation and rising debt.

"With economic anxiety on the rise and many Americans worried about their financial future, Unison is offering a lifeline," said Thomas Sponholtz, CEO and Chairman of Unison. "We're helping homeowners tap into the $35 trillion locked in home equity in a way that provides both immediate relief and long-term stability. When families are facing difficult choices about their finances, our innovative approach delivers breathing room that traditional loans simply can't match."

Homeowners wary of economic instability and high borrowing costs, are hesitating to tap into their home equity even for critical needs like debt consolidation or home improvements. The Wall Street Journal predicts a potential surge in renovation spending if affordable financing emerges, highlighting the pent-up demand Unison aims to unlock.

The fixed rate structure of the Unison Equity Sharing Home Loan provides peace of mind, shielding homeowners from potential rate hikes and allowing them to plan their finances with greater certainty. With a fixed rate, homeowners can enjoy stable monthly payments, even as market conditions fluctuate.

Industry data shows second mortgage rates averaging 8–10%, with some lenders exceeding 12% for riskier borrowers. Banks and credit unions have tightened standards, rejecting nearly 30% more applications than in 2023, according to recent market reports.

About Unison :

Based in San Francisco and Omaha, Unison Mortgage Corporation (NMLS: 2574289), a Unison company, is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to harvest hard-earned equity was by selling your home, or taking on enormous additional debt. Through Unison equity sharing agreements and equity sharing home loans, homeowners access their equity in a new and innovative way with low or no monthly payments. Unison is an investment management company with over $1.8 billion in assets under management, and they furnish investors with the opportunity to access the returns associated with home price appreciation, minus ownership. Their equity sharing agreements have empowered 12,000 homeowners to pursue financial wellness, and they're proud to continue to enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about that important asset - the home. For additional information, visit and .

About Unison Equity Sharing Home Loan:

The Equity Sharing Home Loan is a second mortgage with a 10-year interest-only term. Borrowers can access their home equity at a below-market interest rate. In exchange, Unison receives a portion of the home's future appreciation. The loan features lower monthly payments by splitting interest into ongoing (paid monthly) and deferred (compounded) portions. The total cost includes deferred interest and depends on home appreciation, and is repaid at the term's end. Check your eligibility and get a free, no-obligation estimate at .

* Lowest APR for the week starting 4/7/25 on a $100,000 loan is 5.348%. For the comparable 10-year closed-end second mortgage, monthly payments as of 4/8/25 using the latest market rates is $1,222.35.

All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

