FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 28 April To 2 May 2025
|Issuer's name
|Issuer's identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|28/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€6.97
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|29/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€6.97
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|30/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€6.78
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|02/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€7.04
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:
Attachment
-
FORVIA - Aggregated reporting from 28 April to 2 May 2025 (PR)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment