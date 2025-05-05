Runmyprocess Bolsters Growth With Corporate Funding, New Leadership, U.S. Headquarters, And Advisory Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Under new CEO, Claudia Mirza, RunMyProcess is redefining an era of new growth, innovation, and customer centricity, with a larger geographic footprint.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RunMyProcess is proud to announce its new leadership team and advisory board slate, setting the stage for the company's new era of innovation and strategic growth across global markets. Following a successful corporate round in August 2024, the Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT) company became wholly owned by AK Digital, LLC, and is now headquartered in the United States, led by its CEO and Chairwoman of the Board, Claudia Mirza .Claudia brings two decades of expertise in digital transformation and enterprise technology, along with a proven track record of leading technology ventures and fostering cross-functional innovation. As RunMyProcess prepares for its most significant growth chapter in history, the company will leverage its new leadership to lead the way in cutting-edge automation and orchestration, helping clients streamline processes and future-proof operations across critical industries while scaling their digital transformation with the reliability, complexity, and security demanded by global industries today.The newly appointed board members include:● Gustavo Cruz, Attorney, Corporate Governance Advisor, former Tech COO, and Legal and Compliance leader at Avon, Xerox● George Baker, Sr. Technology Leader and Investor, former ParkHub CEO, and YPO officer● Paul Johnson, Private equity and M&A Advisor, former Alvarez & Marsal, PwC; and● Marko Kovacevic, Managing Director, Digital Supply Chain Institute.This select group of leaders rounds out the board with proven leaders in digital transformation, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, legal strategy, and technology supply chain innovation, while the new executive leadership team is set to take RunMyProcess into the future, emphasizing the company's expertise in supporting:● Mission-critical reliability for industries where downtime has severe consequences.● Deep integrations with platforms like SAP, Salesforce, IoT systems, and legacy infrastructure.● Structured AI enablement for secure, controlled workflows.● Robust governance and security to ensure compliance in regulated sectors.● Solutions for end-to-end digital transformation through full-service consulting and integration.“I've spent my career transforming businesses into powerful, successful, and impactful organizations serving clients across the world. I'm incredibly excited to be leading that type of transformation for RunMyProcess,” said CEO Claudia Mirza.“Together, with this uniquely skilled leadership team and the vision and support of our experienced board, we will position RunMyProcess as the foremost all-in-one digital automation solutions provider for companies who want to boost productivity, and stay competitive in a fast-moving digital world in industries where failure is not an option.”As part of its ambitious growth strategy, RunMyProcess, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, has strengthened its global presence through renewed partnerships and strategic investments, significantly expanding both its client roster and geographic reach.Partners such as, Hyverr, Revevol, and Koral Value, in India, France, Italy, Colombia, and the United States, are part of the credibility and tech stack that allows RunMyProcess to offer its clients enhanced intelligent digital transformation solutions that combine powerful automation and orchestration tools and a vast array of prebuilt integrations into a single platform, seamlessly connecting apps, systems, people, and processes to enhance efficiently, and foster ingenuity and growth.For more information on RunMyProcess and the newly elected board, visit RunMyProcess.About RunMyProcessRunMyProcess is a game-changer for businesses looking to simplify and accelerate their digital transformation. It combines powerful automation and orchestration tools and a vast array of prebuilt integrations into a single platform, seamlessly connecting your apps, systems, and processes. This means less time spent on manual tasks, fewer errors, and faster workflows. Our flexible solutions let you adapt quickly to changing needs, while our user-friendly design keeps things efficient without requiring deep technical expertise. RunMyProcess leverages artificial intelligence to create smarter systems across various industries, supporting the most demanding operations from connecting trains with bike lockers to optimizing logistics for chemical transport and leading sustainability projects worldwide. This approach enhances performance, helping companies save time, money, and resources. For a business aiming to boost productivity and stay competitive in a fast-moving

Ericka Reyes

RunMyProcess

...

