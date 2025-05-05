The New Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro: Elevating The Matcha Experience With Sleek Design, Effortless Functionality And Exceptional Flavor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed to meet high-volume demand without compromising quality, the Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro can produce two fresh, vibrant matcha shots in just 40 seconds

SAN MATEO, CALIF. , May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuzen Matcha, a leader in the freshly ground matcha market, is proud to unveil the Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro. This cutting-edge commercial-use matcha machine is designed to elevate the matcha-making process, offering cafes, restaurants, hotels, and corporate environments a delicious, more efficient, and higher-quality way to serve matcha with precision and consistency.

With the global matcha market projected to grow to $8 billion by 20331, Cuzen Matcha is addressing exploding demand with the introduction of the Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro. Featuring two mill units, this machine can produce two fresh, vibrant matcha shots in just 40 seconds, ensuring that busy establishments can meet high-volume demand without compromising quality.

“Matcha is known for its unique balance of caffeine and L-theanine, providing sustained energy and focus without the crash associated with coffee. But until now, producing matcha at a high volume with consistency and excellence has been a challenge,” said Eijiro Tsukada, Founder and CEO of Cuzen Matcha.“The Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro simplifies the process and ensures each matcha shot is as fresh and flavorful as possible. It is a perfect solution for high-end cafes looking to distinguish themselves in a saturated market as well as employers wanting to provide a superior amenity to employees returning to the office.”

What Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro Pilot Customers are Saying

Over 30 pilot customers across the US and Japan have beta-tested the Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro in real-world, high-demand cafe, hotel/spa and corporate environments. Locations like Dean & Deluca Hawaii, Ritual Coffee (SF), Fairmont Spa Century Plaza (LA) and several large tech businesses serve between 30 and 100 cups of matcha per day using the Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro, and are experiencing firsthand the benefits of the Pro's fast, consistent matcha production.



Manager, Dean & Deluca Hawaii:“Cuzen has allowed our shop to conveniently serve our guests with the highest-quality matcha on the market." Rodney Nourani, Portfolio Coffee Director at Compass Group USA: "If you are looking for a high-quality matcha solution for a busy, high-volume operation, Cuzen is the answer. Cuzen frees up our baristas' time so they can focus on customer service and other duties."

Key Features of the Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro



40-Second Matcha Shot: Brews matcha shots in just 40 seconds, making it 2.3 times faster than the original Cuzen Matcha Maker and significantly more efficient than the current process.



Dual Mill Units: The Pro can produce two shots of freshly ground matcha at a time, doubling efficiency.



All-in-One: Stores, grinds, and whisks matcha in one, beautifully designed, space-saving countertop unit.



Customizable Strength: With seven strength levels, baristas can easily customize beverages and dial in customer preferences.



Sleek Design: Available in two colors, White and SUMI Black, the minimalist design integrates seamlessly into any café or restaurant environment.



Easy Maintenance: The Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro is designed for quick and easy cleaning, minimizing downtime between uses.

UL & NSF Certified: Safety and quality are assured with UL certification, with NSF certification coming in Summer 2025.



Elevating Matcha for Every Occasion

The Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro is perfect for establishments that want to deliver a premium, authentic matcha experience with ease. Whether for a quick matcha shot or a specialty matcha latte, the Pro ensures that each cup is crafted to perfection, reducing the need for extensive barista training and ensuring consistent quality.

The Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro is ideal for:



Specialty coffee shops looking to add high-quality matcha to their menu without complicating barista training or slowing down service.



Cafes and restaurants serving matcha in a wide variety of applications-from traditional matcha shots to lattes, cocktails, and more.



Premium hotels incorporating matcha-based drinks into their spa and restaurant offerings.

Corporate environments-from tech campuses to start-ups-looking to elevate their cafeteria, micro-kitchen and coffee bar experiences by offering health-conscious employees returning to the office a premium, energy-sustaining alternative.



Product Availability and Pricing

The Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro is currently shipping. The machine will cost $6,000, with special pricing options available for businesses that commit to long-term purchases of organic matcha leaves. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit or contact the Cuzen Matcha sales team at ....

About Cuzen Matcha

Cuzen Matcha produces remarkably fresh matcha from organic, shade-grown leaves and innovative technology. The freshly-ground matcha has a smooth, balanced flavor and gives the drinker a mellow, focused energy that lasts. It also doesn't come with a wasteful plastic pod system like many coffee machines. Cuzen's goal is to share freshly-ground matcha with as many people as possible while encouraging the adoption of sustainable systems, whether that's by partnering with high-quality organic Japanese tea farmers or by minimizing packaging and reducing single-use plastics.

Since its launch in 2020, Cuzen Matcha has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2020. Cuzen also won the 2021 iF Design award; 2021 Good Design Award; 2020 San Francisco Design Week, Future of Foods Award and was a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. Also, Cuzen has been featured in leading publications, including Forbes, Real Simple, Esquire and many more.

About World Matcha Inc.

World Matcha Inc., the creator of Cuzen Matcha, is a California-based tea company and food-tech startup founded by Eijiro Tsukada and Oki Hatta in January 2019. World Matcha's mission is to bring authentic matcha into people's daily lives with ease and an open mind.

1 Global Matcha Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast Report - Segmented By Grade (Classic, Culinary And Ceremonial), Application, and Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East And Africa) - Industry Analysis 2025 to 2033

Attachments



Elevating Matcha for Every Occasion

Product Availability and Pricing

The New Cuzen Matcha Maker Pro Elevating the Matcha Experience with Sleek Design, Effortless Functionality and Exceptional Flavor

CONTACT: ...