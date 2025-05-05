Police Warn Against Crossing Chenab On Foot In Jammu's Akhnoor Sector

The drop in water level was attributed to the river's flow being restricted through the Baglihar and the Salal dams in Ramban and Reasi districts, officials said.

The Centre announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960, in wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

After conducting a desilting operation last week, the gates of the Baglihar and the Salal dams were closed on Monday to refill the reservoirs, leading to a considerable drop in the Chenab downstream, especially in the Akhnoor sector.

The reduced flow led to hundreds of people thronging the river to take videos while crossing the Chenab on foot at many places.

Many curious locals also started looking for gold and silver ornaments and coins in the river's ankle-deep water.

Sensing danger, police parties led by officers fanned out to clear the people as the water level started rising again late afternoon.

Police personnel were seen using the public address system, warning people against crossing the river on foot.

“There has been rain in the catchment area and a sudden water-level increase is expected,” a police officer said, requesting the people to clear out.

Local villagers said they had never witnessed the water flow decline to such a level.

“The treaty's suspension allowed the government to initiate this flood- and drought-like cycle to teach Pakistan a lesson. They should know that they cannot run away after murdering innocents every time,” said a local, Ankur Sharma.

