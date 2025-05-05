The Department Of Finance In Ajman Organises Introductory Workshop To Enhance 2026 2028 Medium-Term Financial Planning

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of financial planning and the sustainability of public resource management, the Department of Finance in Ajman organised an introductory workshop for government entities in the emirate. The workshop aimed to explain Financial Circular No. (3) of 2025, which constitutes a fundamental pillar in the preparation of the medium-term financial plan for the years 2026–2028, as well as the draft general budget for the year 2026.

The objective of the workshop was to enable representatives of government entities to understand the requirements of the circular and its implementation mechanisms, and equipping them with the necessary technical tools to prepare accurate and realistic estimates of revenues and expenditures, based on actual performance and future projections.

The training workshop covered several key areas, including general guidelines and rules for preparing the medium-term financial plan (2026–2028) and the draft general budget for 2026. Emphasis was placed on adherence to timelines, enhancing the quality of data, and improving the accuracy of financial analysis-all of which contribute to more efficient allocation of public resources and increased levels of transparency.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, stated:“The organisation of this workshop reflects the Department's commitment to strengthening the capabilities of government entities in financial management, in line with international best practices. It aims to support the preparation of realistic budgets based on sound analytical foundations, in a way that reflects the vision of the Government of Ajman and supports its aspirations for sustainable development.”

His Excellency further stressed that integrated coordination among various government bodies is the cornerstone of achieving rational and sustainable financial planning. He highlighted that such close cooperation will inevitably lead to maximised resource utilisation, which serves the interests of the emirate and contributes to prosperity and an enhanced quality of life.

During the workshop, the Department underlined government entities' strict adherence to all technical requirements, further noting that it is a key foundation for preparing plans and budgets that reflect the emirate's development priorities and enable evidence-based financial decision-making.

This workshop forms part of a series of developmental initiatives launched by the Department. It is a reflection the Government of Ajman's commitment to embedding the principles of effective financial planning and achieving alignment between governmental resources and strategic objectives, in line with the emirate's future ambitions.