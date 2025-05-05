Comscore Launches Certified Deal Ids In Magnite’S SSP, Bringing Trusted Content Rankings To Programmatic Buying

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind offering provides media buyers with a frictionless path to top-quality inventory content

RESTON, Va., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced a new solution to address the inventory quality challenges facing advertisers. Comscore Certified Deal IDs, initially available through Magnite's (NASDAQ: MGNI) supply-side platform (SSP), leverage Comscore's trusted content measurement rankings to offer advertisers a reliable path to high-quality programmatic inventory, enabling more effective campaign performance.

Comscore is activating Certified Deal IDs through Magnite due to the company's extensive direct relationships with premium media owners, covering 96% of overall omnichannel supply (Jounce March 2025 Supply Benchmarking Report).

“Advertisers want confidence that their media spend is going to the right places. That's what Comscore Certified Deal IDs are all about,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore.“By combining our trusted ranker data with contextual signals, we're helping buyers easily identify high-quality inventory. Through our integration with Magnite's curated marketplace, we're making it easier than ever to activate programmatic media with confidence.”

Comscore-Certified Deal IDs enable advertisers to seamlessly target top-ranked publisher properties through private marketplaces (PMPs) with the opportunity to layer on audience or vertical attributes. By unifying Comscore's industry-leading Media Metrix (MMX) and Video Metrix (VMX) rankings with its Proximic programmatic capabilities, this solution automates manual inclusion/exclusion list creation and provides the flexibility to target the Comscore Top 100, 500, or 2,000 site rankings.

"Having an independent, third-party partner like Comscore validate and package publisher inventory enhances buyer confidence and improves programmatic efficiency," said Kristen Williams, SVP, Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. "By making Comscore's rankings available within Magnite's SSP, buyers have turn-key access to Comscore-vetted inventory across various formats at scale."



Ashley Hutchings, Director, Digital Investment at Kelly Scott Madison, said, "Having the ability to access quality inventory from a trusted, long-standing third-party like Comscore has never been more critical in the industry. For our clients, having the inventory quality protections that Comscore Certified Deal IDs provide in programmatic environments is imperative. We have been excited to be an early adopter of this new solution.”



This launch marks the first in a series of enhancements to Comscore-Certified Deal ID solution, with upcoming integrations to follow.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

