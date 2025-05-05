403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF Conducts First Drone Attack on Port Sudan
(MENAFN) The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese paramilitary faction, has carried out a drone assault on Port Sudan, aiming at a military airfield and surrounding installations, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson for the national army.
This incident represents the RSF’s inaugural attack on the eastern city since hostilities ignited between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) over two years ago.
Military officials reported that the bombardment inflicted “limited damage” on an ammunition depot located at the Osman Digna airfield, and fortunately, there were no reported fatalities.
Port Sudan, which houses the nation’s principal airport, armed forces’ central command, and maritime port, had up until now been perceived as the most secure refuge in a conflict that has ravaged the capital, Khartoum, and led to the deaths of thousands.
In response to the recent strike, the SAF stated that it had blocked access to the presidential palace and military headquarters, while simultaneously bolstering troop presence around critical sites.
This offensive on Port Sudan occurred shortly after the RSF captured El-Nuhud, the largest urban center in West Kordofan state.
On May 1, during this takeover, at least three healthcare personnel — among them the director of El-Nuhud hospital — lost their lives, as detailed by the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.
The publication referenced a declaration made by the Sudan Doctors Syndicate to confirm the fatalities.
This incident represents the RSF’s inaugural attack on the eastern city since hostilities ignited between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) over two years ago.
Military officials reported that the bombardment inflicted “limited damage” on an ammunition depot located at the Osman Digna airfield, and fortunately, there were no reported fatalities.
Port Sudan, which houses the nation’s principal airport, armed forces’ central command, and maritime port, had up until now been perceived as the most secure refuge in a conflict that has ravaged the capital, Khartoum, and led to the deaths of thousands.
In response to the recent strike, the SAF stated that it had blocked access to the presidential palace and military headquarters, while simultaneously bolstering troop presence around critical sites.
This offensive on Port Sudan occurred shortly after the RSF captured El-Nuhud, the largest urban center in West Kordofan state.
On May 1, during this takeover, at least three healthcare personnel — among them the director of El-Nuhud hospital — lost their lives, as detailed by the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.
The publication referenced a declaration made by the Sudan Doctors Syndicate to confirm the fatalities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment