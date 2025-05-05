Jumptuit Expands Artificial Intelligence Intellectual Property Portfolio With USPTO Notice Of Allowance For AI Assisted Search

"We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO broadening protection of Jumptuit's AI Assisted Search Technology," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This novel technology is a meaningful addition to Jumptuit's AI IP portfolio that constitutes the underlying systems and methods of the Company's technology with significant implications for transforming how data is discovered and used, and broad applications across sectors and disciplines."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) is an AI research and development company working in the emerging field of Anticipatory Intelligence.

The purpose of Anticipatory Intelligence is to observe and understand the antecedent elements of events, their movements and the forces among them, based on heightened sensory and spatial intelligence.

Our goal is to accelerate the anticipation of events that pose risks and opportunities to organizations and help policymakers and practitioners develop anticipatory strategies to improve stakeholder outcomes.

TJG is an interconnected network of subsidiary companies across geographies and sectors realizing synergies among them. TJG companies operate within the same technology, licensing, and business model framework, allowing for seamless deployment of product modules between the Operating Vertical Companies (OVCs).

About Anticipatory Intelligence: Forecasting Inflection Points for Geopolitical, Environmental, and Market Events

Introducing Anticipatory Intelligence, a reorientation in the development of Artificial Intelligence. Genesis J2T is a system of interlocking sector modules that perform continuous, live, and synchronized assessments of terrestrial, oceanic, and atmospheric conditions, human activities, and artificial systems to forecast systemic risk and market opportunities. Genesis J2T sector learning modules autonomously generate and share data, insights, and indicators with each other to provide realtime weighted cross-sector analysis of event risk.

