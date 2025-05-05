403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Minister: Environmental Engineers' Forum Reflects Commitment To Environment, Science
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Oil Minister Tareq Al-Roumi affirmed on Monday that the First Forum and Exhibition of Environmental Engineers was a pioneering event that reflected Kuwait's interest in environmental sciences and their pivotal role in shaping the future.
This statement came during his inauguration of the First Forum and Exhibition of Kuwaiti Environmental Engineers, organized by the Kuwait Environment Protection Society under the patronage of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and continuing until tomorrow, Tuesday.
In a speech delivered on behalf of the Prime Minister, Al-Roumi said that His Highness's patronage of this forum reflects the wise leadership's interest in this field, especially in light of the rapid global transformations and in alignment with international efforts in this regard.
He added that the sector is working with the Environment Public Authority and civil cooperation institutions on projects and initiatives aimed at greening, most notably the planting of mangrove trees in the Jahra Reserve, to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly economy.
He explained that the oil sector has achieved success in reducing gas flaring operations, having managed to significantly cut emissions from such processes. The flaring rate was reduced from 17.2 percent in 2005-2006 to 0.51 percent, reflecting the sector's practical commitment to environmental sustainability.
He affirmed the oil sector's environmental responsibility to reduce emissions and adopt best practices and modern technologies that help minimize the environmental impact of oil sector activities, in a way that achieves both environmental and economic sustainability.
He also noted that the sector has a strategy for energy transition by 2050 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Kuwait by 2060.
He further emphasized the oil sector's interest in clean and alternative energy, which is evident in its local initiatives and projects, as well as in its entry into strategic partnerships with leading international companies in the production of biofuels diversifying energy sources and fostering innovation in the field of sustainable energy.
For her part, Dr. Wijdan Al-Oqab, head of Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) and Head of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the forum, stated in her speech that the Society has a long history of contributions and has adopted a non-traditional environmental approach in addressing and engaging with environmental activities.
This approach has been reflected in its programs and community initiatives.
Dr. Al-Oqab added that for the past ten years, the Society has worked to encourage and guide high school students to pursue studies in environmental science and environmental engineering at the university level, given the interconnectedness of the environmental scientific and research future with all sectors, and its alignment with both global and national sustainable development plans.
She explained that the Society has been a pioneer in many proposals, issues, and events, as demonstrated by its organization of the first Forum and Exhibition for Kuwaiti Environmental Engineers. She noted that the number of students pursuing environmental engineering studies is increasing year after year, and the Society is celebrating them today during this inauguration.
In her speech, Engineer Sara Al-Ramzi, Chairwoman and Founder of the Kuwaiti Environmental Engineers Team, stated that the wise leadership's patronage of this event reflects their commitment to supporting national talents across various fields particularly environmental specializations and serves as a major incentive for environmental engineers in Kuwait to continue excelling and innovating in diverse environmental work sectors.
Al-Ramzi added that the forum highlights the importance of nationally qualified professionals in environmental engineering and their contributions to sustainable development. It also offers environmental engineers the opportunity to display their personal projects in an annual public exhibition, thereby enhancing recognition of environmental engineers in both the private and public sectors in Kuwait and emphasizing their vital role in advancing sustainability.
For his part, the team's Vice President and official spokesperson, Engingeer Yousef Al-Ramzi, affirmed that the forum provides a platform for environmental engineers to present their innovations, improve how the job market views their capabilities, and gain acknowledgment of their wide-ranging skills. He also noted that the event opens up more job opportunities and encourages the broader adoption of sustainable practices across both government and private sectors, announcing the launch of the Environmental Engineers Platform.
He added that this event enables emerging environmental engineers to exchange knowledge, collaborate, and inspire more students to pursue environmental engineering.
The forum includes five scientific sessions featuring 25 lectures presented by experts and specialists in various relevant fields, alongside an exhibition containing 21 booths representing multiple participating entities. (end)
zhr
This statement came during his inauguration of the First Forum and Exhibition of Kuwaiti Environmental Engineers, organized by the Kuwait Environment Protection Society under the patronage of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and continuing until tomorrow, Tuesday.
In a speech delivered on behalf of the Prime Minister, Al-Roumi said that His Highness's patronage of this forum reflects the wise leadership's interest in this field, especially in light of the rapid global transformations and in alignment with international efforts in this regard.
He added that the sector is working with the Environment Public Authority and civil cooperation institutions on projects and initiatives aimed at greening, most notably the planting of mangrove trees in the Jahra Reserve, to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly economy.
He explained that the oil sector has achieved success in reducing gas flaring operations, having managed to significantly cut emissions from such processes. The flaring rate was reduced from 17.2 percent in 2005-2006 to 0.51 percent, reflecting the sector's practical commitment to environmental sustainability.
He affirmed the oil sector's environmental responsibility to reduce emissions and adopt best practices and modern technologies that help minimize the environmental impact of oil sector activities, in a way that achieves both environmental and economic sustainability.
He also noted that the sector has a strategy for energy transition by 2050 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Kuwait by 2060.
He further emphasized the oil sector's interest in clean and alternative energy, which is evident in its local initiatives and projects, as well as in its entry into strategic partnerships with leading international companies in the production of biofuels diversifying energy sources and fostering innovation in the field of sustainable energy.
For her part, Dr. Wijdan Al-Oqab, head of Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) and Head of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the forum, stated in her speech that the Society has a long history of contributions and has adopted a non-traditional environmental approach in addressing and engaging with environmental activities.
This approach has been reflected in its programs and community initiatives.
Dr. Al-Oqab added that for the past ten years, the Society has worked to encourage and guide high school students to pursue studies in environmental science and environmental engineering at the university level, given the interconnectedness of the environmental scientific and research future with all sectors, and its alignment with both global and national sustainable development plans.
She explained that the Society has been a pioneer in many proposals, issues, and events, as demonstrated by its organization of the first Forum and Exhibition for Kuwaiti Environmental Engineers. She noted that the number of students pursuing environmental engineering studies is increasing year after year, and the Society is celebrating them today during this inauguration.
In her speech, Engineer Sara Al-Ramzi, Chairwoman and Founder of the Kuwaiti Environmental Engineers Team, stated that the wise leadership's patronage of this event reflects their commitment to supporting national talents across various fields particularly environmental specializations and serves as a major incentive for environmental engineers in Kuwait to continue excelling and innovating in diverse environmental work sectors.
Al-Ramzi added that the forum highlights the importance of nationally qualified professionals in environmental engineering and their contributions to sustainable development. It also offers environmental engineers the opportunity to display their personal projects in an annual public exhibition, thereby enhancing recognition of environmental engineers in both the private and public sectors in Kuwait and emphasizing their vital role in advancing sustainability.
For his part, the team's Vice President and official spokesperson, Engingeer Yousef Al-Ramzi, affirmed that the forum provides a platform for environmental engineers to present their innovations, improve how the job market views their capabilities, and gain acknowledgment of their wide-ranging skills. He also noted that the event opens up more job opportunities and encourages the broader adoption of sustainable practices across both government and private sectors, announcing the launch of the Environmental Engineers Platform.
He added that this event enables emerging environmental engineers to exchange knowledge, collaborate, and inspire more students to pursue environmental engineering.
The forum includes five scientific sessions featuring 25 lectures presented by experts and specialists in various relevant fields, alongside an exhibition containing 21 booths representing multiple participating entities. (end)
zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment