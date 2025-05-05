Tatte Bakery And Café Opens First Location In New Jersey

Brings beloved bakery with inspiring craft to Ridgewood

BOSTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tatte Bakery and Café is planting roots in the Garden State with the opening of its first New Jersey location, Ridgewood, NJ. Ridgewood will mark the 45th location for the brand well-established in Massachusetts and more recently, in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia.

In 2007, Tatte started in their founder's kitchen, crafting imaginative pastries for a farmers market stand in Boston, then adding scratch-made Mediterranean cooking with recipes from her childhood. Today, Tatte's story as a beloved bakery and cafe continues. Tatte remains committed to their craft with chefs and bakers cooking and baking from scratch daily, baristas serving signature drinks with beautiful latte art, and front of house team members curating inspired environments and experiences where guests can feel at home. From breakfast to lunch, brunch to late afternoon snacks, to business meeting or celebration catering, Tatte's menu is full of fresh and flavorful choices.

Tatte will be located at 222 East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ. Each location is distinctly unique featuring warm and picturesque interiors designed for comfort and conversation, and one-of-a-kind vintage accents like its signature antique bakery scale and antique light fixtures.

The Ridgewood cafe will offer extensive indoor seating and a patio for outdoor dining in the beautiful downtown village of Ridgewood, New Jersey. Every Tatte item starts with fresh, elevated ingredients. Tatte's menu features its signature cheesecake with the freshest, picture-perfect berries hand-picked then individually placed on each cake; remaining berries are made into seasonal house made jams. Their specialty coffee drinks also showcase syrups made in their kitchens including a Pistachio Latte recipe that starts with real pistachios. The Shakshuka, a traditional dish of eggs poached in spiced sauces, is served with fresh challah bread baked fresh daily. The Jerusalem Bagels are all unique and hand-shaped by their bakers.

Discover the full menu at . Tatte is available for dine in, delivery, take away and catering. Daily hours of operation will be Monday – Saturday, 7-8pm, Sunday, 8-7pm.

"Inspiring craft is our mission," said Tatte CEO Shawn Utke. "We are investing in talented chefs, baristas and bakers. Our cafes are designed with real antiques and fixtures by artisans. We believe it's craft that connects us and want to create a place you can call home, close to home."

To celebrate the opening, Tatte will be raising funds to support the Social Service Association of Ridgewood, , by matching donations up to $2,500. Since 1913, SSA has been a beacon of hope and help to our neighbors facing hardship, providing a community safety net. In addition, Tatte is partnering with the Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor to do an official ribbon cutting commemorating the opening at the café at noon on May 5.

About Tatte

Tzurit Or, founder, pastry chef, and the creative force behind Tatte, started Tatte Bakery seventeen years ago in her home kitchen, selling her creations at the Copley Square farmers market in Boston. For Tzurit, building a bakery of her own was about more than just cultivating a thriving business; it was a way to create a sense of home and community while starting a new life as an immigrant to the United States. Her vision for Tatte was humble in origin- grounded in a simple mission to bring people together around great food and pastries while providing a deep sense of comfort and belonging. Today, a passionate and diverse team of chefs, pastry chefs, bakers, cooks, baristas, and café staff brings Tatte to life in neighborhoods throughout Greater Boston, Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. Even as we grow, our commitment to each other is to own the smallest details, maintain the highest standards, and hold fast to our shared mission: To Inspire, Care for, and Nurture life. Every Day.

