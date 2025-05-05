KSA And UAE Spa Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | UAE Spa Sector Grows At 8.5% CAGR; Saudi Arabia Eyes Vision 2030 Opportunities

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA and UAE Spa Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The KSA and UAE Spa Market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.

This growth is driven by the surging demand for wellness and self-care solutions, rising disposable incomes, and a rapidly expanding luxury tourism sector. Both countries are witnessing an increasing inclination toward high-end personal care services as consumers become more aware of the benefits of spa treatments for physical and mental well-being. With hectic lifestyles and growing urban populations, people are actively seeking ways to relax and rejuvenate, making spa services a preferred choice.

The expanding influence of wellness tourism, combined with government-backed initiatives to boost the hospitality sector, is shaping a robust growth trajectory for the regional spa industry. As spa operators innovate their service offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences, including specialized treatments and personalized packages, they are successfully attracting a broader demographic. Moreover, rising social media influence, celebrity endorsements, and growing awareness of holistic health practices are amplifying demand, creating a fertile ground for spa businesses to flourish across KSA and UAE.

The KSA & UAE spa market is segmented by service types, including massage therapies, facial treatments, body scrubs and wraps, and medical and cosmetic procedures. Among these, massage therapies remain the most sought-after service, holding a substantial share of the market.

The growing preference for massage therapies is linked to the increasing consumer focus on relaxation, stress relief, and physical wellness. With rising wellness tourism and the incorporation of both traditional and contemporary massage techniques, demand continues to surge. From deep tissue and Swedish massages to aromatherapy and reflexology, spa-goers are seeking diverse experiences to address a range of health and wellness concerns. The increasing popularity of such treatments is significantly contributing to overall spa revenues in the region as more consumers integrate these services into their self-care routines.

The market is also segmented by the end user, with both men and women fueling demand. Notably, in 2024, the men segment accounted for 60.6% of the total market share. The growing interest in wellness and grooming among men, especially in the UAE, is driving the development of male-focused spa services. Spas are introducing specialized offerings such as sports massages, muscle recovery therapies, anti-aging facials, and grooming packages tailored to meet male preferences. As men prioritize fitness, health, and personal care, the demand for these targeted services is witnessing a sharp rise, making men a key demographic for spa operators aiming to diversify their clientele and revenue streams.

UAE spa market alone generated USD 1.4 billion in 2024, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2025 and 2034. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's spa market is thriving on the back of significant investments aligned with Vision 2030, which is driving large-scale tourism and infrastructure development.

With new luxury hotels and wellness centers being launched, the demand for high-end spa services is on the rise. Increased government spending on fitness and wellness infrastructure is further propelling market growth, making Saudi Arabia a lucrative destination for spa businesses and international wellness brands looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

