Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034


2025-05-05 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in tennis elbow cases is driven by increased sports participation and repetitive motion activities, alongside growing awareness of early diagnosis and varied treatment options. Innovations in biological therapies and minimally invasive procedures are enhancing patient care. With a significant market share in adults and strong presence in the U.S. sector, the market is poised for substantial growth.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market, valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2024, is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2025 to 2034.

The rise in this market is largely attributed to the increasing incidence of lateral epicondylitis, commonly referred to as tennis elbow. This condition is becoming more prevalent as engagement in sports and repetitive physical activities intensify.

Increased awareness about early diagnosis and treatment options for lateral epicondylitis has elevated the demand for surgical and non-surgical interventions. The industry has experienced notable advances in treatment methods, including biological therapies and minimally invasive procedures, presenting safer and more effective management options for those affected. As healthcare providers focus on patient-centric and preventive measures, there is a growing demand for non-invasive therapies such as physical therapy and corticosteroid injections, contributing to market growth.

The escalating geriatric population is another significant factor driving market expansion. Older adults are more prone to musculoskeletal disorders like lateral epicondylitis and are increasingly choosing non-surgical options that offer quicker recovery and reduced risk. Innovative treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapies are gaining popularity, providing promising results in pain management and tissue regeneration, thus reinforcing the trend toward minimally invasive solutions.

The market is primarily segmented into non-surgical and surgical treatment avenues, with non-surgical solutions taking the lead. In 2024, the non-surgical segment recorded USD 1.4 billion in revenue.

Methods such as physical therapy, medications, braces, and shockwave therapy have shown high effectiveness, making them appealing to patients due to their safety, reduced recovery time, and cost-efficiency. The demand for these conservative methods is expected to rise as more patients seek effective management options for lateral epicondylitis without undergoing surgery.

Adults dominated the market in 2024, comprising 71.4% of the share. The repetitive actions in various occupations and recreational activities make adults more susceptible to this condition. As sports events and fitness culture thrive, the prevalence of lateral epicondylitis rises, thereby increasing the need for effective treatments. The continual enhancement in pain management techniques assures patients of secure and reliable treatment options.

The U.S. market played a significant role, generating USD 656 million in 2024 and reaffirming its influence in the global arena. A high prevalence of physical activities and manual labor contributes to this trend.

The nation's strong emphasis on offering impactful pain management options like corticosteroid injections and topical treatments promotes its industry leadership. Moreover, ongoing research in biological and regenerative medicine continues to bolster the U.S. market's dominance in lateral epicondylitis treatment.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 140
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Treatment Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Non-surgical treatment
5.3 Surgical treatment
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Age Group, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Pediatric
6.3 Adult
6.4 Geriatric
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Ambulatory surgical centers
7.4 Orthopedic clinics
7.5 Homecare settings
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • 3M Company
  • BTL
  • DJO Global (Enovis)
  • Folsom Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • MedStar Health
  • Merck & Co
  • Novartis
  • Ossur Corporate
  • Pfizer
  • Pharmascience
  • ReLiva Physiotherapy & Rehab
  • Scandinavian Physiotherapy Center
  • Zimmer Biomet

