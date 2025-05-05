Strategic Deal Boosts Trade At East Port Said Hub

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

AD Ports Group and the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone have entered into a significant partnership to develop a state-of-the-art industrial and logistics park at East Port Said, positioned strategically on the Mediterranean coast. The deal, formalised with a 50-year renewable usufruct agreement, is set to transform the region into a global trade and industrial hub, enhancing Egypt's role in the international trade landscape.

The industrial park, spanning 20 square kilometres, will be located near the Egyptian city of Port Said, right at the entrance to the Suez Canal. This prime location offers a unique opportunity to establish a critical node for the East-West trade routes. The Suez Canal, already a vital passage for global maritime trade, is expected to see increased economic activity with the development of the new park.

The agreement was signed in Cairo in a ceremony attended by key figures from both the UAE and Egypt. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt's Prime Minister, was present to oversee the occasion, which also saw notable ministers and officials in attendance, including Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al Wazir, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Affairs and Minister of Industry and Transport. From the business side, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE, were also among those involved in the proceedings.

This agreement marks a milestone in Egypt's ongoing efforts to attract investment into its industrial and logistics sectors. By developing the East Port Said Industrial Zone, both countries are tapping into the immense potential for trade and industry in the region. The new industrial park aims to provide a wide range of services, from manufacturing and assembly to warehousing and distribution, tailored to serve both regional and global markets.

The development of the KEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Zone is expected to offer numerous advantages. Chief among these is its proximity to the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, making it a critical gateway for goods moving between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This location is anticipated to drive trade growth and improve logistics efficiency, benefitting international companies looking to establish a presence in the region.

The park will leverage the existing infrastructure in Port Said, including its deep-water port and transport links, to support the smooth flow of goods and services. The project is poised to attract multinational companies, as it offers easy access to one of the world's busiest trade routes. The emphasis on advanced technology and industrial processes will further strengthen Egypt's competitive edge in the global market.

This development is not just an economic opportunity for Egypt but also an important step in strengthening ties between the UAE and Egypt. The UAE, through AD Ports Group, has long been a key player in global logistics and infrastructure development, and this partnership builds upon their growing presence in Egypt. The collaboration aims to attract investments, create job opportunities, and support Egypt's vision for economic diversification.

In addition to its strategic location, the park is designed to cater to the evolving needs of industries that are integral to Egypt's economic future, such as manufacturing, technology, and logistics. The project is expected to facilitate the integration of advanced technologies in the industrial sector, allowing companies operating in the park to benefit from cutting-edge facilities and services. This will further cement the area's status as a key investment destination for both domestic and international investors.

As the agreement paves the way for large-scale development, it is also expected to foster innovation and the adoption of sustainable practices in the industrial and logistics sectors. The emphasis on sustainability aligns with global trends towards greener industrial practices and further boosts the appeal of East Port Said as a forward-thinking industrial hub.

With a long-term focus on growth and development, the agreement also outlines provisions for the renewal of the usufruct, ensuring that the project remains viable and adaptable over the decades. This long-term commitment is a testament to the confidence both AD Ports Group and SCZONE have in the potential of the East Port Said region and its capacity to drive forward Egypt's economic ambitions.

The involvement of high-profile figures, including government ministers and ambassadors, underlines the significance of the deal, not only for Egypt but also for the broader region. It reflects a shared vision between Egypt and the UAE to strengthen economic ties, increase trade, and improve infrastructure. This cooperation also supports broader regional stability and economic growth, with the East Port Said development serving as a symbol of the growing partnerships between the UAE and Egypt.

