Programmers.Io Among The First Globally To Achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 (AIMS) Standard For Artificial Intelligence

Programmers Among the First Globally to Achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 (AIMS)

Programmers earns ISO/IEC 42001:2023 and 27001:2022 certifications, showcasing global leadership in ethical AI governance and robust information security.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Programmers, a technology company and contributor to the IBM i community, announces its certification under the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This designation places the company among the first globally to meet this new international standard for AI governance.

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification is the world's first AI management system standard and is meant to address the unique challenges AI poses in the corporate world, such as transparency, ethical considerations, security, and continuous adaptation, among others. In the global technology space, ISO/IEC maintain standards that ensure their certified companies are a trusted source for the ethical and secure implementation of AI products and services.

While the exact statistic is not publicly disclosed, an article from ethos-ai suggests that there are less than 20 companies in the world that meet this globally recognized standard, as of January 2025. The recency of this standard was cause for challenge, as it meant Programmers would accomplish this task with limited external guidance. The initiative, spearheaded by Programmers's CISO Sreenu Pasunuri, would require an interdepartmental effort.

“Cross-functional collaboration as AI isn't just tech, it touches legal, compliance, product, and HR.” Sreenu comments.“A dedicated AI Governance Task Force brought everyone to the table.”

The team used real-world expertise to build the AI governance system from scratch, taking into account factors such as AI transparency, accountability, explainability, building bias/fairness checks, and implementing company-wide training. Additionally, they built an AI Risk Register focused on ethical and algorithmic risks, misuse and autonomy concerns, and potential impact across stakeholder groups.

Examining issues thoroughly from the beginning, as well as taking part in open dialogue with the auditors, were noted key markers to success – a distinctively collaborative effort described by Sreenu as“truly unique”.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the world's first standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), was both exciting and demanding. [It's] a mark of our commitment to ethical, responsible, and risk-aware AI. This sets us apart as pioneers in the AI governance space.” – Sreenu Pasunuri

Doubling Down on Trust: The Dual Power of AIMS and ISMS Certifications

Alongside this AI-focused certification, Programmers worked strategically to acquire a second certification in tandem: the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

In the era of constantly emerging digital threats, the ISO/IEC 27001 standard was established to govern the risk management of companies across people, policies, and technologies. Acquisition of both certifications exhibits the company's commitment to cybersecurity in all service areas, not just those that incorporate AI.

“At Programmers, trust and security are paramount.” Bhuvan Pasham, Programmers's CTO comments,“Achieving the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 (AIMS) and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISMS) certifications, a rigorous undertaking that reflects our dedication to privacy, processes, and delivering value to our customers, demonstrates our dedication to these principles in every aspect of our AI development .”

About Programmers

Programmers is an ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified technology company dedicated to delivering superior technology solutions to clients worldwide. With over 1000 professionals, they specialize in AI/ML, IBM i, Business Intelligence, Cloud Engineering, Data Science, DevOps, Full Stack development, QA, and more. For over a decade, they have provided impactful solutions to 480+ companies, including Fortune 500 and NYSE-listed firms.

