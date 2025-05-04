Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Czech Ambassador To Ukraine To Begin Work In September Source

New Czech Ambassador To Ukraine To Begin Work In September Source


2025-05-04 09:12:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ukraine will begin his duties in the fall.

Ukrinform was informed of this by diplomatic sources.

Luboš Veselý has been appointed as the Czech Republic's Ambassador to Ukraine. He received the agrément (i.e., official approval to work in the host country) back in April. He is set to take up his post in September.

Luboš Veselý currently serves as the Czech Foreign Ministry's envoy for coordinating policy toward the Russian Federation (since 2022). He previously worked at Czech embassies in Ukraine (2010–2014), South Africa, and Russia, where he was Deputy Ambassador from 2019 to 2021. He was expelled from Moscow in April 2021 during the reciprocal downsizing of diplomatic missions.

Read also: Development of Ukrainian military aviation, ongoing initiatives: Zelensky reveals plans for visit to Czech

As reported earlier, the current Czech Ambassador to Ukraine is Radek Pech.

MENAFN04052025000193011044ID1109506419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search