New Czech Ambassador To Ukraine To Begin Work In September Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The new Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ukraine will begin his duties in the fall.

Ukrinform was informed of this by diplomatic sources.

Luboš Veselý has been appointed as the Czech Republic's Ambassador to Ukraine. He received the agrément (i.e., official approval to work in the host country) back in April. He is set to take up his post in September.

Luboš Veselý currently serves as the Czech Foreign Ministry's envoy for coordinating policy toward the Russian Federation (since 2022). He previously worked at Czech embassies in Ukraine (2010–2014), South Africa, and Russia, where he was Deputy Ambassador from 2019 to 2021. He was expelled from Moscow in April 2021 during the reciprocal downsizing of diplomatic missions.

As reported earlier, the current Czech Ambassador to Ukraine is Radek Pech.