Jordan Evacuates Tourists From Petra After Flood Hits

Amman: Jordanian authorities on Sunday evacuated nearly 1,800 tourists from the ancient city of Petra after the area was hit by flooding, an official told state television.

"Rescue teams ... evacuated hundreds of tourists from Petra after flash floods hit the archaeological site," Al-Mamlaka TV quoted local official Yazan Mohadin as saying.

"The number of tourists who visited the site today recorded 1,785, and civil defence teams evacuated the majority of them," he said, adding that no casualties were recorded.

Jordan's meteorological authority published a video showing flash floods hitting the ancient city.

It showed tourists gathering at the entrance of the Treasury, one of the site's most iconic tombs, before being evacuated.

Similar evacuations have occurred in the past, as the area witnesses increasing rains and storms.

Petra, famous for its stunning temples hewn from rose-pink cliff faces, is a UN World Heritage site. It was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in a 2007 online poll.