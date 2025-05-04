Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bolsonaro Leaves Hospital Three Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

2025-05-04 02:20:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brasília: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital Sunday in Brasilia, where he underwent abdominal surgery three weeks ago, according to an AFP reporter.
Brazil's 70-year-old far-right leader underwent surgery on April 13 to fix an intestinal obstruction, a complication stemming from a stabbing attack he suffered during a 2018 campaign rally.

