Bolsonaro Leaves Hospital Three Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Brasília: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital Sunday in Brasilia, where he underwent abdominal surgery three weeks ago, according to an AFP reporter. Brazil's 70-year-old far-right leader underwent surgery on April 13 to fix an intestinal obstruction, a complication stemming from a stabbing attack he suffered during a 2018 campaign rally.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.