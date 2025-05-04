Excessive Use Of Groundwater In Herat To Fuel Future Water Crisis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): With decreasing rainfall and a shortage of surface water in western Herat province, farmers have increasingly turned to solar-powered systems to extract groundwater for irrigation-an action that has raised concerns about a future water crisis.

Several farmers in the province told Pajhwok Afghan News that due to the shortage of surface water, they have been compelled to use underground water to irrigate their farmland.

Hamidullah, a farmer from Injil district, said:“We even faced water shortages in the winter. After installing solar panels, we now irrigate our trees and orchards using well water. In just our village, more than 15 new wells have been dug in the past year.”

Azizullah, another farmer from Guzara district, said during water shortages, groundwater was sometimes bought and sold, prompting residents to drill new wells throughout the district.

He added that previously, due to water scarcity, crops were grown only once a year. But now, with access to solar water, farmers sow crops in two seasons.

He also noted the volume of water extracted from the wells in their village equals that of three water channels daily, yet they still sometimes face shortages.

Meanwhile, some residents of the province expressed concern and called on the caretaker government to manage water consumption and monitor the well-digging process.

Mohammad Kabir, a resident of 2nd police district of Herat city, said:“Farmers must use water more carefully. Excessive use of groundwater by farmers is endangering the province's water resources.”

Sayed Basir, another resident, warned that since the increase in deep-well drilling, many old wells have dried up.

“Some people are using water excessively without considering the future. If this trend continues, we will face a severe water crisis in the near future,” he feared.

Environmental expert Hamed Elham explained that solar power was being misused for continuous water extraction, whereas their primary purpose is to provide energy.

He said non-stop extraction of water from morning to night using solar-powered pumps causes irreversible damage to water resources.

Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department officials have also warned about the consequences of this trend.

Abdul Nasir Naeemi, director of department, said that if the current trend continues, drinking water will become difficult to find in the coming years.

Wells will need to be dug even deeper, and future generations will face a major water crisis.

He noted that Herat needed 250 millimetres of rain this year, but it received only 140 millimetres so far-intensifying concerns about drought.

He urged landowners to avoid using solar-powered systems and groundwater for agricultural irrigation as a way to combat drought and water scarcity.

Despite this, farmers in several districts continue to use solar systems for large-scale groundwater extraction, allowing them to harvest crops multiple times a year-a practice that seriously threatens the province's water resources.

Mufti Mohammad Yousuf Saeed, spokesperson for the Herat governor, said the provincial government was making comprehensive efforts to prevent groundwater levels from dropping.

He noted that the Pashdan Dam, now nearing completion, will help ease pressure on underground water sources.

He added:“Check dams constructed across various districts and filled during last winter have also played an effective role. Moreover, the local administration is working to modernise agriculture and promote drip irrigation systems, which collectively will help preserve groundwater resources.”

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW), told Pajhwok that the ministry has developed guidelines for the use of groundwater. According to these, citizens across the country can dig deep wells and utilise groundwater-only with legal permission.

He stressed that if individuals drill solar-powered wells illegally or use groundwater excessively, other citizens can report them to the ministry or its provincial offices so the authorities can take action.

He added that controlling the overuse of water resources is one of the ministry's top priorities. Anyone wishing to drill a deep well must first obtain a permit from the Ministry of Water and Energy.

Although solar-powered systems have helped farmers during times of severe drought, environmental experts believe that if the trend continues unregulated and without proper planning, Herat could face significant water challenges in the future.

They emphasise that the time has come for everyone-from farmers to government institutions-to join forces with a shared understanding of water's importance, to find ways that both maintain agricultural productivity and preserve water resources for future generations.

Responsible management, awareness campaigns, and the adoption of modern irrigation techniques could be part of the solution to ensure balance between today's needs and tomorrow's sustainability.

kk/ma