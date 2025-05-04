403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
XTB published Q1 2025 preliminary financial results. Record operating income and increased investor activity
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) XTB successfully implements its development strategy, the priority of which is to expand its client base and reach new investor groups. The systematically growing number of active clients, combined with their increased transaction activity, translated into a record level of operating income, which amounted to EUR 138.7 m (+7,8% y-o-y) in Q1 2025. Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 46.3 m (compared to EUR 70.1 m a year before) with the operating costs growing, as announced, at the level of EUR 75.5 m. The increased level of costs resulted mainly from higher expenditure on marketing campaigns, higher costs of salaries and employee benefits related to the increase in employment, and higher commission costs resulting from higher amounts paid to payment service providers through which clients deposit their funds in transaction accounts at XTB.
The first quarter of 2025 was successful for XTB in terms of expanding our client base and strengthening our global brand, aligning well with the key goals of our development strategy. I am particularly pleased with the increase in new clients and their active investment activities. This indicates that we can effectively reach new client demographics who are more engaged in their investments during periods of market volatility. The growing number of clients serves as the foundation for our development in the coming years, and we will continue to prioritize this area - comments Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.
Revenue structure and customer assets
Analyzing XTB’s Q1 2025 revenue by instrument classes, it is evident that CFDs based on indices garnered the largest share at 52.3%. This category particularly included the German DAX (DE40) stock index, as well as the American US 100 and US 500 indices. The second most profitable asset class was CFDs based on commodities, which included natural gas, gold, and coffee price quotations, accounting for 29.1% of total revenue (vs. 48.7% the previous year). CFDs based on currencies represented 13.5% of revenue (vs. 23.2% a year earlier). Within this class, the most profitable instruments were CFDs based on the EURUSD currency pair and cryptocurrencies such as Ripple and Bitcoin.
In the first quarter of 2025, XTB clients were actively investing in shares and exchange-traded products (ETPs), including ETF funds. Trading in these instruments rose by 121.3% year-over-year, reaching USD 4.1 billion. In the EU markets, nearly 80% of the initial transactions conducted by new XTB clients involved shares and ETPs, along with investment plans based on these instruments. During this quarter, clients in the EU executed a total of 11 million transactions in these categories. Additionally, net deposits climbed to EUR 986.3 million, a 123.6% increase from the previous year, as clients took advantage of interest on free funds.
At the close of the first quarter of 2025, XTB client assets totaled EUR 7.2 billion. Of this amount, approximately EUR 3.7 billion represented the nominal value of instruments held by clients in their accounts, including stocks and ETPs. Nearly EUR 1.0 billion consisted of client funds, while approximately EUR 2.5 billion was the nominal value of CFD instruments.
Record new customer acquisition and their investment activity
In Q1 2025, XTB acquired a record 194.3 thousand new clients (+49.8% y/y), which is in line with the quarterly target of 150-210 thousand new clients. At the end of March 2025, a total of 1.54 million clients used the XTB investment platform and mobile application, compared to 1.01 million at the end of Q1 2024. In turn, between April 1 and 28, 2025, another 56.4 thousand new investors joined XTB's client base. The number of active customers also increased significantly, reaching a record level of 735.4 thousand, which means an increase of 76.5% year-on-year.
Ambitious product pipeline and geographical expansion
In 2025, XTB aims to further expand its offerings for individuals looking to make their money work, both actively and passively. In the first quarter, XTB launched a new long-term investment product: a PEA account in France. Additionally, investors in the UK can now transfer their ISA accounts to XTB. As previously announced, XTB is also preparing to introduce options and cryptocurrency trading to its portfolio. The implementation of this year's product plan depends on many external factors, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.
While building a global brand, XTB is preparing to launch operations in Indonesia (planned for the first half of the year) and Brazil, where the process of obtaining the necessary licenses is underway. In turn, in Chile, XTB has already obtained a securities agent license, which allows it to offer clients shares and ETF funds. In the promising Middle East region, XTB has opened a second office in Dubai in recent weeks.
We aim to make the XTB application the top choice for individuals looking to make their money work, both passively and actively. We understand the importance of not only offering a wide range of products but also providing an efficient onboarding process for new clients and effective support when they need it. We are technologically equipped to serve an increasing number of clients, including those in promising new markets like Latin America and Indonesia - summarizes Omar Arnaout.
The first quarter of 2025 was successful for XTB in terms of expanding our client base and strengthening our global brand, aligning well with the key goals of our development strategy. I am particularly pleased with the increase in new clients and their active investment activities. This indicates that we can effectively reach new client demographics who are more engaged in their investments during periods of market volatility. The growing number of clients serves as the foundation for our development in the coming years, and we will continue to prioritize this area - comments Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.
Revenue structure and customer assets
Analyzing XTB’s Q1 2025 revenue by instrument classes, it is evident that CFDs based on indices garnered the largest share at 52.3%. This category particularly included the German DAX (DE40) stock index, as well as the American US 100 and US 500 indices. The second most profitable asset class was CFDs based on commodities, which included natural gas, gold, and coffee price quotations, accounting for 29.1% of total revenue (vs. 48.7% the previous year). CFDs based on currencies represented 13.5% of revenue (vs. 23.2% a year earlier). Within this class, the most profitable instruments were CFDs based on the EURUSD currency pair and cryptocurrencies such as Ripple and Bitcoin.
In the first quarter of 2025, XTB clients were actively investing in shares and exchange-traded products (ETPs), including ETF funds. Trading in these instruments rose by 121.3% year-over-year, reaching USD 4.1 billion. In the EU markets, nearly 80% of the initial transactions conducted by new XTB clients involved shares and ETPs, along with investment plans based on these instruments. During this quarter, clients in the EU executed a total of 11 million transactions in these categories. Additionally, net deposits climbed to EUR 986.3 million, a 123.6% increase from the previous year, as clients took advantage of interest on free funds.
At the close of the first quarter of 2025, XTB client assets totaled EUR 7.2 billion. Of this amount, approximately EUR 3.7 billion represented the nominal value of instruments held by clients in their accounts, including stocks and ETPs. Nearly EUR 1.0 billion consisted of client funds, while approximately EUR 2.5 billion was the nominal value of CFD instruments.
Record new customer acquisition and their investment activity
In Q1 2025, XTB acquired a record 194.3 thousand new clients (+49.8% y/y), which is in line with the quarterly target of 150-210 thousand new clients. At the end of March 2025, a total of 1.54 million clients used the XTB investment platform and mobile application, compared to 1.01 million at the end of Q1 2024. In turn, between April 1 and 28, 2025, another 56.4 thousand new investors joined XTB's client base. The number of active customers also increased significantly, reaching a record level of 735.4 thousand, which means an increase of 76.5% year-on-year.
Ambitious product pipeline and geographical expansion
In 2025, XTB aims to further expand its offerings for individuals looking to make their money work, both actively and passively. In the first quarter, XTB launched a new long-term investment product: a PEA account in France. Additionally, investors in the UK can now transfer their ISA accounts to XTB. As previously announced, XTB is also preparing to introduce options and cryptocurrency trading to its portfolio. The implementation of this year's product plan depends on many external factors, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.
While building a global brand, XTB is preparing to launch operations in Indonesia (planned for the first half of the year) and Brazil, where the process of obtaining the necessary licenses is underway. In turn, in Chile, XTB has already obtained a securities agent license, which allows it to offer clients shares and ETF funds. In the promising Middle East region, XTB has opened a second office in Dubai in recent weeks.
We aim to make the XTB application the top choice for individuals looking to make their money work, both passively and actively. We understand the importance of not only offering a wide range of products but also providing an efficient onboarding process for new clients and effective support when they need it. We are technologically equipped to serve an increasing number of clients, including those in promising new markets like Latin America and Indonesia - summarizes Omar Arnaout.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment