Seaworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Adds New Submersible Experience

Dhaka: SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has launched its latest attraction, the SeaSub - a groundbreaking submersible experience offering guests an immersive journey through the region's largest aquarium.

Designed, built, and certified specifically for an aquarium environment, the SeaSub marks a global first in marine-themed attractions. Visitors can descend beneath the surface to explore the multi-species marine habitat, gaining unique insights into ocean life from an entirely new perspective.

The launch of SeaSub reinforces SeaWorld Yas Island's commitment to combining entertainment with marine education and conservation awareness.

Guests can explore SeaWorld's huge aquarium

It can accommodate four guests in addition to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's trained pilots.

Guests will embark on a 30-minute tour that reaches depths of more than 20 metres to view marine life such as sharks, rays and schooling fish.

Rob Yordi, general curator at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, said:“Our goal is to make SeaWorld Abu Dhabi a unique and exciting destination.

“We strive to balance the elements of education, conservation and entertainment all in one place and offer our guests one-of-a-kind experiences that resonate with them for a lifetime.”

He added,“We are delighted to add the SeaSub experience to our repertoire for our inquisitive guests and hope it leads to more unforgettable memories for families.”

Also new at SeaWorld Yas Island are the Discover Scuba Diving and Kayak on the Tropical Lagoon experiences.

The former allows guests to scuba dive without a diving certificate, and the latter enables visitors to explore the park's Tropical Ocean realm and paddle through the dolphin habitat.

Developed in partnership with Miral, SeaWorld Yas Island opened in 2023. The park covers five indoor levels and more than 183,000 square metres.

Marine life theme park on Yas Island

Family-friendly experiences across eight immersive realms include animal encounters, more than 15 rides and attractions, 18 dining experiences, and 13 retail outlets.

Highlights include the Manta Coaster, a traditional souk marketplace, and an interactive game called S.E.A Guardian.

The park contains more than 58 million litres of water and is home to more than 100,000 animals.

In more news, Miral has announced it will open the Yas Waterworld expansion this summer.

