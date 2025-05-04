German intel organization describes AfD as ‘extremist’

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), has officially designated the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as “extremist,” even as the party leads in national opinion polls.In a statement released on Friday, the BfV said the AfD demonstrates characteristics of an organization that undermines the country’s democratic principles and disrespects human dignity. The agency’s evaluation was based on an in-depth review of the party’s actions, affiliations, and public statements made by its members.Central to the decision was the BfV’s claim that the AfD promotes an exclusionary worldview rooted in ethnic descent. It accused the party’s leadership of advocating for policies that marginalize German citizens with immigrant backgrounds, especially Muslims. The agency also criticized the party’s rhetoric, such as references to “knife-wielding migrants” and suggestions that people from non-European backgrounds are prone to violence.The BfV concluded that such messaging fuels prejudice, fear, and resentment within society.AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla denounced the move, calling it a “serious attack on German democracy.” They argued that the designation seeks to stigmatize and delegitimize a popular opposition party at a time when it leads national polls. “The AfD is the strongest party right now, yet it's being criminalized,” their statement read.Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged caution, stating that any decisions about restricting the AfD or banning it outright must not be rushed. His comments followed calls by some officials to consider further legal action against the party.Despite AfD’s growing support—26% according to a recent Forsa poll—the center-right Christian Democrats won the most seats in the federal election held two months ago. However, they reiterated they would not collaborate with far-right parties, including the AfD.

MENAFN04052025000045015687ID1109504759