Partnerships At ATM 2025 To Boost Qatar's Tourism Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar have successfully concluded their participation in the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event provided Qatar with a significant platform to highlight its growing position as a leading global tourism destination.

Leading a delegation of 46 partners, including hotels, resorts, and destination management companies, Visit Qatar and Qatar Tourism showcased the country's diverse tourism offerings through a 600 sqm pavilion. Activations included the 'Explore Qatar' digital experience, live demonstrations of traditional calligraphy, Sadu weaving, pottery, a café experience by Qinwan, and a thrilling 4Dx activation bringing Meryal Waterpark to life.

Several high-level meetings were also held with prominent figures in the regional and global tourism sector, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and H E Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Tourism and Environment of Maldives. High-level visits to the Qatar pavilion, including, Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority and H E Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri as Consul-General of Qatar in Dubai, underscored the importance of regional collaboration and Qatar's leadership in sustainable tourism.

The pavilion was also recognised with the Sustainability award by ATM for its innovative design, which incorporated eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient fittings, and smart digital technologies, reflecting Qatar's commitment to responsible tourism development.

Qatar's participation at ATM 2025 was further marked by several major announcements. Qatar Tourism revealed a partnership with Celestyal Cruises to deploy two ships, MS Celestyal Journey and MS Celestyal Discovery, for the Winter 2025 cruise season, expected to bring over 40,000 additional visitors to Doha.

A new twin-centre holiday initiative, launched in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, offers seamless multi-city travel packages through Qatar Airways Holidays and Etihad Holidays.

