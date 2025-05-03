Pakistan Army Fires Unprovoked Across Loc On 10Th Day Indian Army Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid rising tensions after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army responded to unprovoked small arms fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night between May 3 and 4, the Indian Arm said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the tenth consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small-arms firing on the night of April 25-26.

As reported by ANI, the Indian Army noted,“During the night of 03–04 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.”

Earlier, the Indian Army responded to the unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor area during the intervening night of May 2 and 3.

Earlier, the Indian Army had delivered a strong response to Pakistan's small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors.

In a significant escalation following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan or operated by Pakistani airlines, including military flights. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued, enforcing the ban from April 30 to May 23 (tentative duration).

Earlier on Tuesday, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan held a conversation via hotline to address the issue of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, ANI reported citing defence sources.

Sources told ANI India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border.

(With inputs from ANI)