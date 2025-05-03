'White Angels' Evacuate Elderly Woman From Border Community In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Police officers from the special unit White Angel evacuated a 74-year-old woman from Yunakivka community in Sumy region, which is under constant shelling by Russian forces.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

The woman had refused to leave earlier because she didn't want to abandon her property, but she agreed to evacuate after a bomb hit near her home.

The officers evacuated not only the woman, but also her three dogs and over 30 chickens.

As Ukrinform also reported, the unit recently rescued an 18-year-old and an elderly couple from Lyman community in Donetsk region, another area under frequent Russian attacks.