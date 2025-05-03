Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'White Angels' Evacuate Elderly Woman From Border Community In Sumy Region

2025-05-03 09:04:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police officers from the special unit White Angel evacuated a 74-year-old woman from Yunakivka community in Sumy region, which is under constant shelling by Russian forces.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

The woman had refused to leave earlier because she didn't want to abandon her property, but she agreed to evacuate after a bomb hit near her home.

The officers evacuated not only the woman, but also her three dogs and over 30 chickens.

Read also: 89 people evacuate d from Donetsk region in the last two days of April

As Ukrinform also reported, the unit recently rescued an 18-year-old and an elderly couple from Lyman community in Donetsk region, another area under frequent Russian attacks.

