'White Angels' Evacuate Elderly Woman From Border Community In Sumy Region
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.
The woman had refused to leave earlier because she didn't want to abandon her property, but she agreed to evacuate after a bomb hit near her home.
The officers evacuated not only the woman, but also her three dogs and over 30 chickens.
Read also: 89 people evacuate d from Donetsk region in the last two days of April
As Ukrinform also reported, the unit recently rescued an 18-year-old and an elderly couple from Lyman community in Donetsk region, another area under frequent Russian attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment