Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Town In Donetsk Region
This was reported on Facebook by the chief of the local military administration, Serhiy Horbunov , Ukrinform saw.
"This morning, the enemy fired five missiles using the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. As a result of the strike, a civilian was injured, the facades of private houses, gas mains, and power grids sustained damage," the top town official wrote.
He noted that today, at 12:15, Kostiantynivka was also bombarded as the Russians dropped an FAB-250 bomb, damaging several homes and an infrastructure facility.Read also: Russians use thermobaric munitions in drone attack on Kharkiv
This afternoon, the Russian invasion forces fired employed a Molniya-2 attack UAV. The facade of an apartment block was affected, Horbunov stated.
As reported earlier, in the past day, four people were killed and eight more were injured as a result of Russian attacks targeting Donetsk region.
