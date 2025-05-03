Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Town In Donetsk Region

2025-05-03 03:20:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled Kostyantynivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leaving a civilian man injured and inflicting damage on municipal infrastructure and residential buildings.

This was reported on Facebook by the chief of the local military administration, Serhiy Horbunov , Ukrinform saw.

"This morning, the enemy fired five missiles using the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. As a result of the strike, a civilian was injured, the facades of private houses, gas mains, and power grids sustained damage," the top town official wrote.

He noted that today, at 12:15, Kostiantynivka was also bombarded as the Russians dropped an FAB-250 bomb, damaging several homes and an infrastructure facility.

Read also: Russians use thermobaric munitions in drone attack on Kharkiv

This afternoon, the Russian invasion forces fired employed a Molniya-2 attack UAV. The facade of an apartment block was affected, Horbunov stated.

As reported earlier, in the past day, four people were killed and eight more were injured as a result of Russian attacks targeting Donetsk region.

