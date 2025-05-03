From Dream To Bookstore Shelf: Kim Love's Romance Debut 'Yours' Launches With Celebration

She was broken in a moment. He was her rescue... until the truth shattered everything

Romance author Kim Love brings her dream to life with the launch of Yours, a gripping debut novel about healing, love, and hidden truths.

- Tammy Corwin CEO Words Matter PublishingHIGH RIDGE, MO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Debut Romance Author Kim Love Releases“Yours” with Words Matter Publishing – Public Launch Party Set for May 4Debut romance author Kim Love is set to launch her emotionally powerful first novel, "Yours," tomorrow, Sunday, May 4, with a heartfelt celebration at The High Ridge Elks Lodge in High Ridge, Missouri. The event marks the official release of "Yours," published by Words Matter Publishing, and the realization of a long-held dream to become a published author.Yours tells the story of a woman pulled from the brink-literally and emotionally-by a mysterious stranger whose presence promises salvation... and whose secrets could shatter everything she's trying to rebuild."Two minutes. 120 seconds.That's all it took to shatter Miranda's world. The screech of metal, the sting of cold rain, and the fading grip of consciousness-until warmth replaced the chaos. A hand. A pair of deep, soulful eyes. A stranger who felt like a lifeline.”But her rescuer is hiding something-something that connects their lives in ways she never imagined. As the truth unfolds, "Yours" delivers a poignant blend of romance, tension, and redemption.A Local Celebration for a Lifelong DreamTo celebrate the release, Kim Love will host a Book Release Party on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 PM at:The High Ridge Elks Lodge2808 High Ridge Blvd, High Ridge, MO“This party is more than a celebration-it's a thank you to everyone who encouraged me to dream, write, and believe,” says Kim.“I'm excited to meet readers and connect with the community that helped make this possible.”A Bold New Voice in RomanceKim Love's debut into the romance genre has already captured early praise for its emotional resonance, compelling mystery, and honest portrayal of vulnerability.“I wrote 'Yours' as a love letter to anyone who's been broken and still wants to believe in love,” Kim shares.“It's about healing, forgiveness, and the complicated truths we discover about ourselves and others.”As a debut author without formal training or industry connections, Kim's publishing journey was one of persistence and passion. That changed when she partnered with Words Matter Publishing, a house known for elevating first-time authors with powerful stories.“We recognized Kim's voice immediately-it's authentic, intimate, and unforgettable,” says Tammy Corwin, CEO of Words Matter Publishing.“'Yours' is a story that reaches into the heart and stays with you. We're thrilled to be part of her journey.”From Page to Publishing with PurposeFor Kim Love, writing wasn't about chasing trends-it was about capturing emotion. With characters born from truth and pages filled with personal insight, Yours is a deeply human romance that readers across genres will appreciate.Miranda, the book's protagonist, mirrors the journey of many: healing after pain, learning to trust again, and discovering that love may show up in unexpected places-and sometimes with unexpected baggage.“Readers won't just swoon-they'll reflect,” says one early reviewer.“'Yours' is one of those rare books that makes you feel seen.”An Inspiring Start for an Author to WatchKim is already working on her next novel and hopes to continue building a connection with readers who value honest storytelling with emotional depth.“Publishing my first book has been surreal,” Kim reflects.“I want readers to feel hope, to feel like love is still worth fighting for-even when it scares you. I hope this is just the beginning.”About the PublisherWords Matter Publishing champions unique voices and meaningful stories. With a passion for discovering new talent, the publisher is committed to helping authors like Kim Love bring their words to life and connect with readers around the world.“We believe in the power of dreams,” Corwin says.“And we believe in Kim.”Available NowYours by Kim Love is now available in paperback and digital formats wherever books are sold.

She Found Love in the Wreckage-But Can She Survive the Truth?

