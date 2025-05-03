India & Denmark Renew Energy Agreement To Support Net-Zero Goals

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Denmark formalized a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to extend their partnership in the energy sector.

This agreement builds upon five years of successful collaboration under the original MoU that was signed on June 5, 2020, and had been scheduled to expire in June 2025.

The strengthened partnership is specifically designed to support India's ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The agreement places particular emphasis on knowledge exchange mechanisms, including expert interactions, joint training initiatives, and study tours.

These collaborative efforts aim to accelerate clean energy transitions in both countries through shared expertise and resources.

This renewal demonstrates both nations' continued dedication to sustainable energy development and underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing global climate challenges.

The partnership represents a strategic alignment of interests as both countries work toward more sustainable energy systems while maintaining economic growth objectives.

(KNN Bureau)