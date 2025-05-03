Director Paul Feig Has More Ideas For Further ‘Simple Favor Sequels’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Paul Feig, who has directed 'Another Simple Favor', has revealed that he has more ideas for further sequels in the franchise.

'Another Simple Favor' is a continuation of 2018's 'A Simple Favor', and marks the first sequel for the director, reports 'People' magazine.

Paul is known for hits like 'Bridesmaids' and 'Spy'. The director says he has mapped out what could happen next for Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's characters.

He told 'People', "I definitely know where I want it to go. We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun - I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible”.

The latest film takes the action from small-town Connecticut to the scenic island of Capri, Italy. For a potential third film, "I think we need to take them out into the world even more”, Feig says.

As per 'People', at the end of 'Another Simple Favor', Stephanie (played by Kendrick) reaches newfound fame as a true-crime author when she puts Emily's long-lost triplet Charity (played by Lively) behind bars disguised as Emily.

Stephanie now cares for Emily's son Nicky while Emily lives in secret in Rome, where her crime-boss mother-in-law Portia (played by Elena Sofia Ricci) hands her an envelope with a simple favor of her own. What could that request be? The answer remains unclear.

A Simple Favor, the 2018 original, was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. The movie sequel's screenwriters are Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, the latter of whom says, "I certainly would love to get to spend time with these characters and these actors again”.

The director, though, was skeptical at first about doing the second film. He said, "There were a lot of times in the development of this I tried to kill it because I was just like, 'If we don't get it right, let's not do it'”.