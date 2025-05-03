Beyoncé Dodges Robotic Arm Mishap During Renaissance Tour, Sparks 'Robot Malfunction' Buzz

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Beyoncé almost hit by robot on stage during live performance

May 3, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Beyoncé has narrowly avoided a robotic arm mishap during live performance, sparking“robot malfunction” jokes online.

Beyoncé experienced a tense moment on stage during a recent stop on her Renaissance World Tour, when a suspected technical oversight nearly put her in the path of moving robotic arms – leading to a viral wave of jokes about a“robot malfunction”.

While performing the song Alien Superstar, the music suddenly cut out and the star appeared momentarily disoriented before swiftly leaving the stage.

Fans were initially puzzled by the interruption, but many soon noticed that Beyoncé had been standing dangerously close to a pair of large robotic arms that are part of the show's high-tech visual effects.

According to reports, it appeared that crew members may have forgotten to mark her position on stage – a critical safety step – potentially putting the singer at risk of being struck by the swinging mechanical equipment.

After a short break, Beyoncé returned to the stage in a new outfit and resumed the performance, displaying her characteristic professionalism and poise.

The mishap, though brief, quickly went viral, with fans posting slowed-down videos and joking that Beyoncé had suffered a“robot malfunction,” leaning into the futuristic themes of the Renaissance tour.

The incident also sparked broader conversations about the increasing complexity – and possible risks – of high-tech stage designs in live music. Robotic elements, while visually striking, require precise coordination between human performers and automated systems.

Despite the momentary scare, the tour has continued without further reported issues, and Beyoncé's handling of the situation has only reinforced her reputation as a seasoned performer capable of managing live show unpredictability with grace.