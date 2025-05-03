Hamad Medical Corporation Welcomes World-Renowned Transplant Experts In May

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced that two internationally renowned consultants in the fields of kidney and liver transplantation will visit Hamad General Hospital this month. Their visits form part of HMC's ongoing commitment to providing patients with enhanced access to leading global expertise while further strengthening the quality of transplant services across our hospitals.

By hosting these renowned specialists, HMC aims to boost patients access to the latest surgical techniques and best practices in transplantation care and contribute to the continued advancement of organ transplantation services in Qatar. Patients who are suitable to see the visiting consultants will be informed by their doctor.

The visiting consultants are:

Professor Jonas Wadström

Professor Wadström is Professor Emeritus of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar and Uppsala University, Sweden. He has served as a Senior Consultant Transplant Surgeon at Hamad Medical Corporation, as well as at leading transplant centers including the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm and Oslo University Hospital in Norway.

With over 35 years of experience in transplantation surgery, Professor Wadström is a pioneer in live donor laparoscopic nephrectomy and has a special focus on living donor kidney transplantation. His extensive clinical and academic contributions include authoring or co-authoring more than 200 peer-reviewed journal articles, abstracts, and book chapters.



Ministry of Public Health participates in simulation exercise to test collective pandemic response

Qatar qualify for final of Asian Open Men's Beach Volleyball Tour 2025 Senyar Festival concludes, crowns winners at Katara

Read Also

Dr. Hugo Marques

Dr. Marques is a leading hepatobiliary and transplant surgeon at the Central University Hospital of Lisbon (CHULC) and serves as Director of General Surgery at Curry Cabral Hospital. With a career spanning over 2,000 liver and biliary surgeries and 1,500 liver transplants, Dr. Marques is recognized for his expertise in complex, minimally invasive, and robotic liver surgery.

In addition to his surgical practice, he is a professor at Universidade Nova de Lisboa and actively contributes to surgical education and research. He has authored more than 160 publications and holds leadership roles in prestigious initiatives such as INOVA4Health and the European Surgical Association.

Dr. Marques is internationally regarded for his pioneering work in liver transplantation and oncological surgery, continually advancing surgical standards and improving patient outcomes on a global scale.