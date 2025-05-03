Japan Renews Vow To Support Afghan Families

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Japan's Ambassador in Kabul Takayoshi Kuromiya has reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Afghan families.

Kormaya and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Mutinta Chimuka visited a clinic in Kabul.

Hundreds of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and their children were receiving life-saving nutrition services at the clinic, WFP said.

A statement from the organisation said the visit highlighted Japan's strong and steadfast commitment to WFP's operations in Afghanistan, where nearly one third of the population is in need of emergency food assistance.

“It was heartbreaking to see a number of Afghan mothers and children suffering from malnutrition, but it was also encouraging to see the work done by WFP and its partners to provide critical assistance to them and improve their nutrition and health,” said Ambassador Takayoshi Kuromiya.

“The government of Japan remains committed to help Afghan families through the crisis.”

WFP's Deputy Country Director Harald Mannhardt said:“Women and girls continue to bear the brunt of the crisis in Afghanistan, which is currently witnessing the highest levels of child malnutrition in recent history.”

She said:“Only thanks to the generosity of partners like the government of Japan, can WFP still support women and children across the country despite critical funding shortfalls.”

Last year, WFP supported three million children and 1.8 million pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with malnutrition treatment or prevention services across the country.

The government of Japan has been a steadfast supporter to WFP's mission in Afghanistan.

Since 2021, Japan has contributed US$93 million towards WFP's emergency food assistance, nutrition and school meals programmes.

After the devastating earthquake that struck the west of the country in October 2023, Japan also provided US$1 million for immediate emergency response for the affected population.

Earlier, WFP had warned that Afghanistan remained at high risk of malnutrition and called for continued financial support to save the lives of Afghan children.

