IPL 2025: Gill’S Style Of Scoring Runs Consistently Is Similar To Kohli, Says Jadeja

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes Shubman Gill's style of consistently scoring runs is reminiscent of how Virat Kohli approaches his batting, adding that the young batter is outstanding skill-wise.

Captain Gill top-scored with 76 as Gujarat Titans (GT) made 224/6 at their home venue Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Those efforts set the base for GT beating a listless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs to be at second place in points table with 14 points, which is the same as table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI).

Gill now has 465 runs in ten games and is at fourth place in the run-getters list of IPL 2025 led by his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan. "It's business as usual with Shubman Gill because this man is just so consistent. We have a Virat Kohli in our country, but Gill is no less. If you look at the consistency with which he scores - it's similar in style.”

“They don't take unnecessary risks; they wait for the bowler to make a mistake. Unless absolutely required, you rarely see them throw their wicket away. Skill-wise, Gill is outstanding.”

“He peppered the offside beautifully with those cover drives. What stood out were those three big hits - one over mid-wicket off Pat Cummins and another off the other pacer. That was a new element today. Otherwise, he remains rock solid," said Jadeja on JioStar.

Jadeja further highlighted how GT's intensity and intent in catching and ground fielding also helped them stifle SRH. "I think the right word for GT was 'energy'. That catch from Rashid Khan, and all those diving efforts, were fabulous. He ran a lot, slid in, and still managed to pull it off. That effort shows.”

“What we saw was a Gujarat Titans side probably stung by their last loss against Rajasthan Royals. One thing they were sure of was giving it their best, and the energy was top-level. I haven't seen GT field with this kind of intensity before. They've taken brilliant catches in the past, but here, energy was clearly fuelled by what happened in the last game. When you lose a game like that, you come back tougher - and they certainly did," he added.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna continued his impressive run with 2-19 in four overs, and replaced Josh Hazlewood at the top of the wicket-takers' list. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha praised the franchise's support staff, led by head coach Ashish Nehra, behind Prasidh coming good in IPL 2025.

"I think he's been brilliant so far. What I love about him is the clarity he has in his bowling. He's also got strong backing from his captain and coach Ashish Nehra. If you've heard Nehra speak, he always emphasises bowling hard lengths - and Prasidh thrives on that.”

“When you're backed for your strengths, everything becomes easier. Once he gets those early wickets, the momentum carries forward, and that's exactly what he's done consistently," he concluded.

GT now have a three-day break before facing off against Hardik Pandya-led MI at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.